Uber announces hourly rentals in 17 cities: Price, duration explained

Uber, in the view of driver and passenger safety, has allowed for a cancellation policy wherein if either one of them feels threatened by the location, can cancel the trip.

By:Published: June 10, 2020 6:28 PM

uber lays off 600 employees in india business badly effected by coronavirus lockdown

Uber has restarted operations and to bring in more demand for its cabs, has announced certain initiatives. These include the announcement of  initiatives related to the sanitisation of the cabs, driver partitions and other health-related measures. Now, Uber, to spruce up demand has announced hourly rentals of its cabs. This new service is limited to a few cities as of now. These include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Cochin, Bengaluru, Kanpur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal and Lucknow. Basically, is a customer has to go to different places but doesn’t want to book a new cab each time, this will be helpful. While there are multiple packages available, the most affordable one is the 10km/one hour ride option. It is priced at Rs 189. In this type of rental service, a customer can book the cab for a maximum of 12 hours. Depending on the destination one has to go, the customer can add or remove the locations.

Login to the Uber app, and select the hourly rental option. It is as simple. In fact, due to the less traffic congestion, rates seem to have been dropped. For example, an airport ride from sector 10, Noida would have cost roughly Rs 800. However, as per the estimate now, it is around Rs 600. Moreover, Uber allows the driver or passenger to cancel the ride if they fear their safety is at risk. A driver can also refuse to go to a zone that he feels might be a COVID-19 hotspot.

Drivers have been instructed to carry sanitisers, wear masks and gloves while driving. Similarly, a passenger entering the cab too has to wear a protective mask. Uber verifies if the driver is wearing the mask or not through their in-app verification before every drive. Moreover, passengers are being asked to carry minimum luggage and to load it themselves. Digital money transfer is being promoted as well.

