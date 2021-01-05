Two-wheeler sales: Sedate wholesale despatches in December 2020

The overall volumes were reasonably good, growing in high single digits, year-on-year, albeit on a low base; December 2019 had seen inventory de-stocking due to the phasing out of BS-IV.

By:January 5, 2021 10:19 AM
diwali 2020 which bank is giving cheapest interest rate on two wheeler loan scooter bike SBI PNB HDFC ICICI axis canara union bank of india

 

Wholesale despatches by two-wheeler manufacturers in December were a bit of a mixed bag with very subdued performances from the market leaders. The overall volumes were reasonably good, growing in high single digits, year-on-year, albeit on a low base; December 2019 had seen inventory de-stocking due to the phasing out of BS-IV. However, market leaders didn’t fare as well as the rest of the pack: Hero MotoCorp’s volumes rose by 5% y-o-y while Bajaj Auto reported a rise of only 4% y-o-y. Both players, however, fared well in the exports market; Bajaj Auto’s exports jumped 31% y-o-y, while Hero’s exports did even better, growing 74% y-o-y. Exports at TVS, too, were up a smart 39% y-o-y.

The management at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter said in a release that while the low base would help support growth in the next couple of quarters real positive growth and market expansion may take some time. Analysts at Jefferies observed registrations of two-wheelers had risen by 11% y-o-y in December, adding these had been partly boosted by the lagged effect of festive period sales. “The sustainability of this improvement in coming months would be key,” the analysts wrote. At TVS Motors, domestic wholesale despatches were up 13% y-o-y and they were at a strong 35% y-o-y at Eicher Motors.

An analysis by CARE Ratings shows most of the vehicles sold so far in 2020-21 have been those at the lower end, ranging between 75 cc to 110 cc and 110 cc to 125 cc; the two categories have accounted for roughly three-fourths of domestic wholesales. Given how the festive season had seen muted sales, domestic wholesales for two-wheelers are expected to decline 13-18% in FY21.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV's India unveil date out: What to expect from Karoq, Compass rival

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV's India unveil date out: What to expect from Karoq, Compass rival

2021 Union Budget expectations: Railways expecting higher loading from car/bike industry

2021 Union Budget expectations: Railways expecting higher loading from car/bike industry

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: 350cc bike segment has two new champions

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: 350cc bike segment has two new champions

Tata Motors, Karnataka Bank tie-up: Offer up to 85 percent car loan on on-road price

Tata Motors, Karnataka Bank tie-up: Offer up to 85 percent car loan on on-road price

MG Hector facelift to have this exclusive feature: Likely to enhance in-car entertainment

MG Hector facelift to have this exclusive feature: Likely to enhance in-car entertainment

HAREDA to deploy Tata Nexon EVs in Haryana: EESL signs MoU with Haryana Govt on EV adoption

HAREDA to deploy Tata Nexon EVs in Haryana: EESL signs MoU with Haryana Govt on EV adoption

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in 2021: Next-gen Classic 350, Interceptor 350, flagship 650cc cruiser & more!

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in 2021: Next-gen Classic 350, Interceptor 350, flagship 650cc cruiser & more!

2021 MG Hector Facelift arrives at dealerships: Changes explained

2021 MG Hector Facelift arrives at dealerships: Changes explained

Honda launches 'face mask' for car to prevent spread of viruses

Honda launches 'face mask' for car to prevent spread of viruses

Blacksmith Electric back on track: Opens pre-bookings, showcases new B4 scooter

Blacksmith Electric back on track: Opens pre-bookings, showcases new B4 scooter

Nissan Magnite scores 4-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test

Nissan Magnite scores 4-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test

Bajaj Auto now world's most valuable two-wheeler brand: Crosses Rs 1 lakh crore market cap mark

Bajaj Auto now world's most valuable two-wheeler brand: Crosses Rs 1 lakh crore market cap mark

December 2020 car sales: Tata, Kia post highest year-on-year growth

December 2020 car sales: Tata, Kia post highest year-on-year growth

Tesla delivers over 4.99 lakh electric cars in 2020: Just 450 shy of Elon Musk's target

Tesla delivers over 4.99 lakh electric cars in 2020: Just 450 shy of Elon Musk's target

New MG Hector facelift to be launched soon: Tata Harrier rival changes explained

New MG Hector facelift to be launched soon: Tata Harrier rival changes explained

December 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield reports 37% growth, TVS up 20%

December 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield reports 37% growth, TVS up 20%

Mahindra's plans for all-new Scorpio, XUV500 explained: Thar gets 6,500 bookings in December

Mahindra's plans for all-new Scorpio, XUV500 explained: Thar gets 6,500 bookings in December

Aston Martin to return to Formula 1 in March: Team livery to be launched next month

Aston Martin to return to Formula 1 in March: Team livery to be launched next month

Five benefits of Auto LPG as viable alternative fuel: From cleaner emissions to lower costs

Five benefits of Auto LPG as viable alternative fuel: From cleaner emissions to lower costs

Maruti Suzuki registers 20.2% y-o-y growth in December: Hatchback segment grows 18.2%

Maruti Suzuki registers 20.2% y-o-y growth in December: Hatchback segment grows 18.2%