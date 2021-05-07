TVS to supply 2,000 oxygen concentrators in these states: Commits Rs 40 crore towards Covid-19 relief

TVS Motor Company is also working closely with two hospitals namely Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai and is supporting them with supplies to treat COVID-19 patients. 

By:May 7, 2021 7:01 PM
Positively, strong FCF generation in FY21 resulted in a net debt reduction of Rs 14.5bn.

TVS Motor Company, along with Sundaram Clayton and its group companies has committed Rs 40 crores as a part of its Covid-19 relief measures. The company said that the said funds will be utilized to provide lifesaving supplies such as oxygen concentrators, PPE Kits, medicines and also, medical equipment across the country. The said initiative is undertaken by Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), which is the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. As part of this initiative, TVS will be supplying 2,000 oxygen concentrators to hospitals and health centres and over 20,000 food packets per day for essential services workers in the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh during the second wave of COVID-19. This will also be supported by distributing over a million face masks along with thousands of oximeters and PPE kits, hand sanitizers and also, essential medicines to 500+ government health centres and hospitals in the said states.

In addition, the company says that it will continue to facilitate all possible assistance to COVID-19 care centres in the rural areas across India. Along with these measures, TVS Motor Company is also working closely with two hospitals namely Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai. The company is supporting them with supplies and aid their effort in treating COVID-19 patients. Apart from this, TVS is working with local authorities and has dedicated two ambulances for villages near its factories in Hosur and Mysore.

The said ambulances have been equipped with essential medical facilities for the immediate treatment of patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms. TVS Motor has also assured that it will fully cover all employees’ medical expenses towards COVID-19 treatment. Having vaccinated all its employees above 45 years, the company will be ramping up its effort to extend the vaccination drive for everyone above 18 years of age. TVS recently launched an exclusive employee connect dashboard TVS-ICE (In Case of The Emergency) App, an emergency response mechanism for its employees and their families in need of health, hospitalisation, home care, general medical support, insurance, pregnancy, and cash/financial support.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

May 2021 car discounts: Save upto Rs 1.5 lakh on Hyundai Nios, i20, Kona EV

May 2021 car discounts: Save upto Rs 1.5 lakh on Hyundai Nios, i20, Kona EV

Yamaha teases new R series motorcycle: YZF-R7 likely to unveil soon?

Yamaha teases new R series motorcycle: YZF-R7 likely to unveil soon?

Motorcycle Massacre! Chinese Copycat Motrac Unicorn 800 thinks it's an MV Agusta Superveloce

Motorcycle Massacre! Chinese Copycat Motrac Unicorn 800 thinks it's an MV Agusta Superveloce

BS6 Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross, Hi-Lander India launch on May 10: Expected price, features

BS6 Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross, Hi-Lander India launch on May 10: Expected price, features

Lockdown car care tips: 5 easy ways to keep your car healthy during Covid-19 surge

Lockdown car care tips: 5 easy ways to keep your car healthy during Covid-19 surge

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept with 95km range unveiled

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept with 95km range unveiled

Topper Again! Hero MotoCorp sold 15 lakh+ bikes, scooters in Q4 FY21: Revenue rose to Rs 8,686 crore

Topper Again! Hero MotoCorp sold 15 lakh+ bikes, scooters in Q4 FY21: Revenue rose to Rs 8,686 crore

Car Leasing Vs Car Loan: A fresh view in the age of new normal

Car Leasing Vs Car Loan: A fresh view in the age of new normal

Tata Nexon, Tiago prices to go up but here's how you can buy them at a lower cost

Tata Nexon, Tiago prices to go up but here's how you can buy them at a lower cost

BS6 CF Moto 650 GT teased: Price likely to be same as previous BS4 model, here's why

BS6 CF Moto 650 GT teased: Price likely to be same as previous BS4 model, here's why

Save up to Rs 75,000 on Nissan Kicks, Datsun Go in May 2021

Save up to Rs 75,000 on Nissan Kicks, Datsun Go in May 2021

New 830hp Ferrari 812 Competizione A: Last naturally aspirated hurrah for Tiffosis?

New 830hp Ferrari 812 Competizione A: Last naturally aspirated hurrah for Tiffosis?

Rising petrol prices worrying you? Check out India's top 5 most fuel-efficient bikes

Rising petrol prices worrying you? Check out India's top 5 most fuel-efficient bikes

Brembo's new glowing LED brake calliper looks stunning, improves safety

Brembo's new glowing LED brake calliper looks stunning, improves safety

May 2021 Car Discounts: Tata offering discounts upto Rs 65,000 on Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

May 2021 Car Discounts: Tata offering discounts upto Rs 65,000 on Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

Fiat Progetto 363 crossover unveiled: Creta rival's specs, features

Fiat Progetto 363 crossover unveiled: Creta rival's specs, features

Telelever suspension: Magic pixie that makes BMW R1250 GS easier to ride than smaller ADVs

Telelever suspension: Magic pixie that makes BMW R1250 GS easier to ride than smaller ADVs

Reasons to buy a Toyota badge-engineered car over a Maruti Suzuki and also why not to

Reasons to buy a Toyota badge-engineered car over a Maruti Suzuki and also why not to

Buying a car cheaper than cabs like Uber, Ola: Explained in detail

Buying a car cheaper than cabs like Uber, Ola: Explained in detail

Ather 450X Road Test Review: Living with India's Superhero of electric scooters

Ather 450X Road Test Review: Living with India's Superhero of electric scooters