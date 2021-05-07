TVS to supply 2,000 oxygen concentrators in these states: Commits Rs 40 crore towards Covid-19 relief

TVS Motor Company is also working closely with two hospitals namely Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai and is supporting them with supplies to treat COVID-19 patients.

TVS Motor Company, along with Sundaram Clayton and its group companies has committed Rs 40 crores as a part of its Covid-19 relief measures. The company said that the said funds will be utilized to provide lifesaving supplies such as oxygen concentrators, PPE Kits, medicines and also, medical equipment across the country. The said initiative is undertaken by Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), which is the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. As part of this initiative, TVS will be supplying 2,000 oxygen concentrators to hospitals and health centres and over 20,000 food packets per day for essential services workers in the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh during the second wave of COVID-19. This will also be supported by distributing over a million face masks along with thousands of oximeters and PPE kits, hand sanitizers and also, essential medicines to 500+ government health centres and hospitals in the said states.

In addition, the company says that it will continue to facilitate all possible assistance to COVID-19 care centres in the rural areas across India. Along with these measures, TVS Motor Company is also working closely with two hospitals namely Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai. The company is supporting them with supplies and aid their effort in treating COVID-19 patients. Apart from this, TVS is working with local authorities and has dedicated two ambulances for villages near its factories in Hosur and Mysore.

The said ambulances have been equipped with essential medical facilities for the immediate treatment of patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms. TVS Motor has also assured that it will fully cover all employees’ medical expenses towards COVID-19 treatment. Having vaccinated all its employees above 45 years, the company will be ramping up its effort to extend the vaccination drive for everyone above 18 years of age. TVS recently launched an exclusive employee connect dashboard TVS-ICE (In Case of The Emergency) App, an emergency response mechanism for its employees and their families in need of health, hospitalisation, home care, general medical support, insurance, pregnancy, and cash/financial support.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.