TVS Srichakra launches 11 tyres for replacement mkt

The new product line-up includes eight high-performance tyres for motorcycles, two for scooters and one new tyre for e-rickshaw.

By:March 5, 2021 8:20 AM

TVS Srichakra, a flagship company of $ 8.5 billion TVS Group, on Thursday, announced the launch of eleven new products for the replacement market which will cater to a wide range of segments including commuter and high-performance bikes as well as electric three-wheelers.

The makers of TVS Eurogrip tyres is one of India’s leading manufacturers and exporters of two, three-wheeler tyres and off-highway tyres. The new product line-up includes eight high-performance tyres for motorcycles, two for scooters and one new tyre for e-rickshaw. The tyre technology in these products seamlessly blends superior mileage and durability.

P Madhavan, EVP, sales & marketing, TVS Srichakra, said, “At TVS Eurogrip, our experience in two-wheeler tyre design and manufacturing backed by global R&D capabilities helps us create world-class tyres suited to the preferences of millennial riders. We have introduced over 20 new products in the recent past and all of them have been received well in the market. To address the increasing demand in the post pandemic era, we are now launching these 11 new products that will add to our already extensive range. Our constant focus on innovation, superior quality standards and high performance go a long way in redefining personal mobility as well as commercial fleets.”

Headquartered in Madurai, TVS Srichakra has manufacturing facilities in Madurai (Tamil Nadu) and Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) with a production capacity of over 3 million tyres a month. The company has a design centre in Milan, Italy supporting the R&D centre in Madurai and the tyres are tested in Indian, European, and Japanese road conditions. TVS Srichakra’s products are available in over 85 countries across the world. In India, the company enjoys a significant market share among the original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets and has a comprehensive network of distributors and dealers.

