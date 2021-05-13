TVS announces new top management at Norton Motorcycles: 2021 V4SS to launch soon

With TVS infusing multi-million-pound investments, the Solihull facility will be the most advanced and modern plant that Norton has operated out of in its 122-year-old history.

By:Updated: May 13, 2021 4:50 PM
norton v4ss launchDr Robert Hentschel, CEO, Norton Motorcycles

TVS Motor Company (TVS), owner of The Norton Motorcycle Co Ltd (Norton), today announced that Dr Robert Hentschel has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Vittorio Urciuoli as its Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of the historic Solihull-based motorcycle brand. Hentschel and Urciuoli will take up their new positions as John Russell steps down from his role as Interim CEO. Dr Robert Hentschel joins Norton from Valmet Automotive Holding GmbH & Co KG, where he has served as Managing Director since 2017.

Before that, he headed Ricardo Deutschland and Hentschel System and was also Director of Lotus Engineering. Vittorio Urciuoli’s former key roles within the global automotive industry include Director of URVI LTD, Head of Powertrain at Lotus Cars and Project Leader at Ferrari and Aprilia Racing.

Also read: TVS to supply 2,000 oxygen concentrators in these states: Commits Rs 40 crore towards Covid-19 relief

TVS has created a plan for Norton to transform into the future. Along with the entire TVS team, I look forward to working together with them for the revitalisation of one of the world’s most storied brands. Under John’s tenure, with investment and support from TVS, Norton has returned to a firm footing and made marked improvements to engineering and product quality, which will be seen in the updated V4SS that will be launched soon. In addition, we have established a new, state-of-the-art global design, engineering, manufacturing and sales and marketing HQ in Solihull, Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of TVS Motors, said.

In January this year, Norton announced it would get back to work in full swing by March at its new facility at Solihull, Birmingham in the UK. The British manufacturer has moved its production base from its former headquarters at Donington Hall after its acquisition by TVS Motor Company in April last year.

 

With TVS infusing multi-million-pound investments, the Solihull facility will be the most advanced and modern plant that Norton has operated out of in its 122-year-old history. The production of the Commando Classic has also been resumed.

The V4SS will also be one of the first motorcycles to roll out as the company resumes operations. Limited to just 200 units, the V4SS boasts full carbon fibre bodywork contrasted by a bright finish on the frame and engine casing. It gets a single-sided swingarm and carbon fibre wheels. It is powered by a 1,200cc V4 engine that makes 200 bhp and 130 Nm of peak torque. Soon after the V4SS, the company is expected to unveil the updated V4RR as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

TVS announces new top management at Norton Motorcycles: 2021 V4SS to launch soon

TVS announces new top management at Norton Motorcycles: 2021 V4SS to launch soon

208hp, Rs 23 lakh Ducati Streetfighter V4 launched in India: What's special in this Kawasaki Z H2 rival

208hp, Rs 23 lakh Ducati Streetfighter V4 launched in India: What's special in this Kawasaki Z H2 rival

Diesel at your doorstep: Cost, benefits, how to order via The Fuel Delivery explained

Diesel at your doorstep: Cost, benefits, how to order via The Fuel Delivery explained

Satoshi Uchida appointed as new Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India

Satoshi Uchida appointed as new Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India

Bajaj Auto's Covid-19 support measures for employees: Upto 2 years salary, 250-bed facilities & more

Bajaj Auto's Covid-19 support measures for employees: Upto 2 years salary, 250-bed facilities & more

Steelbird launches new Blauer POD range of helmets with ISI & ECE certification

Steelbird launches new Blauer POD range of helmets with ISI & ECE certification

Hyundai Verna updated in India with this new useful feature

Hyundai Verna updated in India with this new useful feature

MiG-21 jet fighter makeover for Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a head turner!

MiG-21 jet fighter makeover for Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a head turner!

KTM's upcoming 490 line up to include 490 Duke, RC 490: India launch expectations, all details

KTM's upcoming 490 line up to include 490 Duke, RC 490: India launch expectations, all details

Tesla stops taking bitcoin as payment due to increasing pollution: Explained

Tesla stops taking bitcoin as payment due to increasing pollution: Explained

Mercedes-Benz EQT Concept Revealed: Smaller V-Class that runs on electricity

Mercedes-Benz EQT Concept Revealed: Smaller V-Class that runs on electricity

Covid-19 Effect! Royal Enfield announces temporary production halt for Classic, Bullet & more

Covid-19 Effect! Royal Enfield announces temporary production halt for Classic, Bullet & more

Omega Seiki electric three-wheelers to get Log9 rapid charging batteries with 100 km range

Omega Seiki electric three-wheelers to get Log9 rapid charging batteries with 100 km range

Mahindra Auto extends car warranty, scheduled maintenance till July 31

Mahindra Auto extends car warranty, scheduled maintenance till July 31

Maruti Suzuki extends free service, warranty period amid Covid-19 second wave

Maruti Suzuki extends free service, warranty period amid Covid-19 second wave

Passenger vehicle sales decline 10% as 2-wheeler sales take major hit in April 2021

Passenger vehicle sales decline 10% as 2-wheeler sales take major hit in April 2021

Aprilia SXR125 launched: Same design, features as SXR160 but Rs 11,000 cheaper

Aprilia SXR125 launched: Same design, features as SXR160 but Rs 11,000 cheaper

Bajaj Chetak fights back! Beats TVS iQube in April 2021 electric scooter sales

Bajaj Chetak fights back! Beats TVS iQube in April 2021 electric scooter sales

Yamaha XSR125 makes global debut: Smallest neo-retro XSR to launch in Europe in June

Yamaha XSR125 makes global debut: Smallest neo-retro XSR to launch in Europe in June

Upcoming CNG cars in India: Tata Tiago, Ford Figo and more

Upcoming CNG cars in India: Tata Tiago, Ford Figo and more