TVS Motor to restart production but with these rules: New normal with Coronavirus

TVS Motor Company has issued some guidelines and has taken some key steps for its employees ahead of operations resumption at its Hosur factory. The company said in a press statement that it is continuously taking adequate measures in order to safeguard the physical and mental health of its employees amid the Covid-19 crisis. TVS Motor Company has launched an exclusive app ‘In Case of Emergency’ (ICE) for its employees. The objective of the said app is to create an emergency response mechanism for any requirement of the employee from Health to Medicine to Cash or Miscellaneous. Moreover, the brand has identified leaders in employee residential areas as the POCs to ensure that all queries are addressed in real-time and resolutions are guaranteed as well.

In addition to this, ahead of resuming operations at Hosur plant, TVS Motor Company has created a compulsory online module charting hazard warning and personal protection guidelines to keep employees safe amid the ongoing situation. The company says only those employees who have cleared the assessment will be allowed at work. The company hasn’t stated any exact date of resuming operations as of now but says that the production will start according to State Government guidelines.

The employees at TVS Motor Company will receive travel guidelines for social distancing in both personal as well as company transport. Moreover, they have to compulsorily wear masks before leaving their home and the same is mandatory to wear at all times in office premises and in transit as well. The company has also ensured distance earmarked for social distancing from the gate to the respective work areas. All employees will have to go through a mandatory temperature check and will need to use sanitisers at the factory entrance. TVS Motor Company has minimised the use of common touch-points with the use of foot-operated water dispensers, automatic or elbow triggered hand sanitisers, disabled biometric system and more.

In addition to these, employees inside the premises need to compulsorily maintain a distance of 1.5-meter in common areas. Sanitisation will also be undertaken across the Hosur factory and office premises with chemicals approved by WHO and EPA. Moreover, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) approved guidelines have also been shared with the company’s employees to stay safe beyond the workplace.

