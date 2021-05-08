TVS Motor pledges Rs 40 crore for Covid-19 combat, to supply 2,000 oxygen concentrators to states

The company will be sending relief equipment and food packets to essential services worker in the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

By:May 8, 2021 7:49 AM
Positively, strong FCF generation in FY21 resulted in a net debt reduction of Rs 14.5bn.

TVS Motor Company, along with Sundaram Clayton and its group companies, has pledged Rs 40 crore as part of an integrated approach to support the nationwide efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The funds will be utilised to provide life saving supplies such as oxygen concentrators, PPE kits, medicines and medical equipment across the country.  The initiative is undertaken by Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton, said a release by TVS Motor.

As part of the initiative, the company will supply 2,000 oxygen concentrators to hospitals and health centres and over 20,000 food packets per day for essential services workers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh. This will be supported by distributing over a million face masks, thousands of oximeters and PPE kits, hand sanitisers and essential medicines to more than 500 government health centres and hospitals in these states. Additionally, the company will continue to facilitate all possible assistance to Covid-19 care centres in rural areas across the country.

Venu Srinivasan, chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are experiencing an unprecedented crisis due to the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak in our country. This situation demands that we unify our efforts towards mitigating the severe impact of the pandemic. We are working with the government to provide assistance to various health centres in rural India and create easy medical accessibility at the grassroots.”

TVS Motor Company is also working closely with two hospitals in Chennai, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Stanley Medical College Hospital, to support them with supplies and aid their effort in treating Covid-19 patients.

The company is working with local authorities and has dedicated two ambulances for villages near the TVS Motor Company factories in Hosur and Mysore. These ambulances are equipped with essential medical facilities for the immediate treatment of patients with mild Covid-19 symptoms.

The company had earlier announced a contribution of Rs 60 crore towards relief efforts across various states during the first wave of Covid-19 last year. Over the past year, the company has provided close to 2 million food packets and over 1 million face masks to healthcare and essential services workers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

TVS to supply 2,000 oxygen concentrators in these states: Commits Rs 40 crore towards Covid-19 relief

TVS to supply 2,000 oxygen concentrators in these states: Commits Rs 40 crore towards Covid-19 relief

May 2021 car discounts: Save upto Rs 1.5 lakh on Hyundai Nios, i20, Kona EV

May 2021 car discounts: Save upto Rs 1.5 lakh on Hyundai Nios, i20, Kona EV

Yamaha teases new R series motorcycle: YZF-R7 likely to unveil soon?

Yamaha teases new R series motorcycle: YZF-R7 likely to unveil soon?

Motorcycle Massacre! Chinese Copycat Motrac Unicorn 800 thinks it's an MV Agusta Superveloce

Motorcycle Massacre! Chinese Copycat Motrac Unicorn 800 thinks it's an MV Agusta Superveloce

BS6 Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross, Hi-Lander India launch on May 10: Expected price, features

BS6 Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross, Hi-Lander India launch on May 10: Expected price, features

Lockdown car care tips: 5 easy ways to keep your car healthy during Covid-19 surge

Lockdown car care tips: 5 easy ways to keep your car healthy during Covid-19 surge

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept with 95km range unveiled

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept with 95km range unveiled

Topper Again! Hero MotoCorp sold 15 lakh+ bikes, scooters in Q4 FY21: Revenue rose to Rs 8,686 crore

Topper Again! Hero MotoCorp sold 15 lakh+ bikes, scooters in Q4 FY21: Revenue rose to Rs 8,686 crore

Car Leasing Vs Car Loan: A fresh view in the age of new normal

Car Leasing Vs Car Loan: A fresh view in the age of new normal

Tata Nexon, Tiago prices to go up but here's how you can buy them at a lower cost

Tata Nexon, Tiago prices to go up but here's how you can buy them at a lower cost

BS6 CF Moto 650 GT teased: Price likely to be same as previous BS4 model, here's why

BS6 CF Moto 650 GT teased: Price likely to be same as previous BS4 model, here's why

Save up to Rs 75,000 on Nissan Kicks, Datsun Go in May 2021

Save up to Rs 75,000 on Nissan Kicks, Datsun Go in May 2021

New 830hp Ferrari 812 Competizione A: Last naturally aspirated hurrah for Tiffosis?

New 830hp Ferrari 812 Competizione A: Last naturally aspirated hurrah for Tiffosis?

Rising petrol prices worrying you? Check out India's top 5 most fuel-efficient bikes

Rising petrol prices worrying you? Check out India's top 5 most fuel-efficient bikes

Brembo's new glowing LED brake calliper looks stunning, improves safety

Brembo's new glowing LED brake calliper looks stunning, improves safety

May 2021 Car Discounts: Tata offering discounts upto Rs 65,000 on Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

May 2021 Car Discounts: Tata offering discounts upto Rs 65,000 on Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

Fiat Progetto 363 crossover unveiled: Creta rival's specs, features

Fiat Progetto 363 crossover unveiled: Creta rival's specs, features

Telelever suspension: Magic pixie that makes BMW R1250 GS easier to ride than smaller ADVs

Telelever suspension: Magic pixie that makes BMW R1250 GS easier to ride than smaller ADVs

Reasons to buy a Toyota badge-engineered car over a Maruti Suzuki and also why not to

Reasons to buy a Toyota badge-engineered car over a Maruti Suzuki and also why not to

Buying a car cheaper than cabs like Uber, Ola: Explained in detail

Buying a car cheaper than cabs like Uber, Ola: Explained in detail