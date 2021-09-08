TVS Motor expands presence in South Africa

TVS Motor will launch products such as its Apache series, HLX series, Ntorq 125 and Duramax Cargo in South Africa.

By:September 8, 2021 10:52 AM
TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced a distribution partnership with ETG Logistics (ETGL), which will operate 30 exclusive dealerships for TVS Motor in South Africa. The company will also support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management, including the assembly set-up and training centre, in Johannesburg.

R Dilip, president, international business, TVS Motor Company, said,“ ETGL comes with rich experience, deep understanding and vast knowledge of the market. South Africa is an important market for us, and ETGL’s extensive distribution network, along with our shared ethos and values, makes them the ideal strategic partner. This association with ETGL is a significant step towards expanding TVS Motor’s market presence in Southern Africa, driving innovation through best-in-class products and setting a customer experience benchmark.”

TVS Motor ranks among the top five two-wheeler companies in the world with a presence in over 70 countries across Africa, South East Asia, the Indian sub-continent, Latin America and the West Asia. ETGL is a division of ETG (Export Trading Group), a global conglomerate present in 48 countries with expertise across various industries.

Rajeev Saxena, director, ETGL, said,“ This partnership will be instrumental in bringing a range of mobility solutions to address specific requirements of different customer groups in the country. The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor combined with our strong understanding of the market will definitely create an impact in the mobility space in South Africa.”

TVS Motor will launch products such as its Apache series, HLX series, Ntorq 125 and Duramax Cargo in South Africa. The premium motorcycle series Apache will cater to the aspirations of customers and HLX will provide last-mile connectivity for personal commute and commercial delivery segments. The three-wheeler Duramax Cargo will carve a niche segment in the delivery space with an economical TCO offering.

