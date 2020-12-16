TVS Motor Company now produces 17 percent of BMW bikes worldwide

The company has produced over 72,000 units of BMW 310cc motorcycles till June 2020, according to TVS Motor’s annual report for 2019-20.

By:December 16, 2020 8:33 AM

 

TVS Motor Company, the flagship automobile entity of the $8.5 billion TVS Group, has become a major partner-producer for German automaker BMW, with its Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu manufacturing around 17% of BMW bikes worldwide. BMW Motorrad, the motorcycle division of BMW, had tied up with TVS Motor Company in 2013 to jointly develop new motorcycles under 500 cc for the global market and to sell individual derivatives of vehicles through their own distribution channels in the domestic market. The primary objective of the partnership was to target mid-capacity bike buyers.

Following a recent visit to TVS Motor’s Hosur plant, German Consul General, Chennai, Karin Stoll said around 17% of BMW bikes worldwide are produced at the Hosur facility. “Never seen so many 2-wheelers in my life, the results of yet another amazing Indo-German technology manufacturing partnership,” she tweeted on December 10. The design and development of the BMW bikes were mainly done by BMW, while the task of producing them was in the hands of TVS. The company has produced over 72,000 units of BMW 310cc motorcycles till June 2020, according to TVS Motor’s annual report for 2019-20.

TVS Motor had started exporting 310cc BMW bikes from Hosur in 2017 and the facility caters to nearly 100 countries. It had started production of BMW-badged products in 2016. In the first quarter of calendar year 2020, BMW Motorrad India has kept up its pace in the premium motorcycle segment, with 1,024 motorcycles delivered to customers. The momentum for BMW Motorrad was primarily driven by the hugely popular BMW G310 R and the BMW G310 GS motorcycles, which commanded a share of over 80% in the yearly sales. For TVS Motor, Apache RR 310 based on the BMW platform is one of its best-selling products.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mahindra to increase prices by 3 percent across model lineup in January

Mahindra to increase prices by 3 percent across model lineup in January

2021 Audi A4 facelift India launch soon: Top 5 things to expect from S60, C-Class, 3 Series rival

2021 Audi A4 facelift India launch soon: Top 5 things to expect from S60, C-Class, 3 Series rival

Lockdown Effect: Indian automotive industry suffered Rs 2,300 crore loss daily

Lockdown Effect: Indian automotive industry suffered Rs 2,300 crore loss daily

Chinese search-engine Baidu considers making electric cars: In talks with Geely, Hongqi, others

Chinese search-engine Baidu considers making electric cars: In talks with Geely, Hongqi, others

SUN Mobility introduces pay-as-you-go battery service: Subscription-based battery swapping

SUN Mobility introduces pay-as-you-go battery service: Subscription-based battery swapping

Triumph Connectivity System now available on Street Triple RS and Tiger 800 as retro fitment

Triumph Connectivity System now available on Street Triple RS and Tiger 800 as retro fitment

Land Rover Defender Plug-in Hybrid bookings open: Most powerful Defender to launch in India soon

Land Rover Defender Plug-in Hybrid bookings open: Most powerful Defender to launch in India soon

EeVe Atreo and Ahava electric scooters launched: Price, range, features

EeVe Atreo and Ahava electric scooters launched: Price, range, features

Elon Musk cars: From his first BMW, a Mclaren F1 that he totalled to Tesla Roadster launched into space

Elon Musk cars: From his first BMW, a Mclaren F1 that he totalled to Tesla Roadster launched into space

Shell engine oils, lubricants will soon be available at Nayara, Essar fuel stations: All details

Shell engine oils, lubricants will soon be available at Nayara, Essar fuel stations: All details

Bajaj Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180F, Pulsar 220F price in India hiked again: All details

Bajaj Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180F, Pulsar 220F price in India hiked again: All details

Delhi Govt to begin drive to check high-security plates, colour-coded stickers today

Delhi Govt to begin drive to check high-security plates, colour-coded stickers today

This Day in History! Birth of Iconic Maruti 800: Rs 47,000 'people's car' scripted India's ace carmaker's success

This Day in History! Birth of Iconic Maruti 800: Rs 47,000 'people's car' scripted India's ace carmaker's success

Ola to set up world's largest scooter factory: Inks agreement to invest Rs 2,400 crore with Tamil Nadu

Ola to set up world's largest scooter factory: Inks agreement to invest Rs 2,400 crore with Tamil Nadu

Honda Hornet 2.0 Road Test Review: Bigger, Better but Best Bang for your Buck?

Honda Hornet 2.0 Road Test Review: Bigger, Better but Best Bang for your Buck?

2020 Hyundai i20 continues to be a crowd-puller! 30,000 bookings in just 40 days

2020 Hyundai i20 continues to be a crowd-puller! 30,000 bookings in just 40 days

This modified Hero Splendor is unrecognisable as a scrambler with chunky off-road tyres!

This modified Hero Splendor is unrecognisable as a scrambler with chunky off-road tyres!

Rumour Mill! Honda H'ness CB350 Scrambler under development: Might look like this

Rumour Mill! Honda H'ness CB350 Scrambler under development: Might look like this

Year-end bike discounts: Now save this much on Honda CD110 Dream

Year-end bike discounts: Now save this much on Honda CD110 Dream

Owning Tata Nexon electric SUV now easier as Tata Motors slashes subscription plan prices

Owning Tata Nexon electric SUV now easier as Tata Motors slashes subscription plan prices