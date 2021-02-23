Timothy specialises in advanced design planning and it is expected that his experience will be of much help in planning high-performance electric vehicles that TVS is looking into.

TVS Motor Company has appointed Timothy Prentice as the Vice President – Design. Timothy has more than 35 years of experience in this field. He has been engaged in product development, project management as well as motorcycle design. Timothy specialises in advanced design planning and it is expected that his experience will be of much help in planning high-performance electric vehicles that TVS is looking into. He also owns a design studio – Motonium Design Inc – and has worked for big names like Triumph, Aprilia, Honda, Yamaha and BMW. He is also the inspiration behind designing the 2011 Triumph Speed Triple as well as the 2009 Thunderbird. Mission Motors’ R model was also designed by him and this electric bike design won him much acclaim. Tim started his journey with Honda R&D, Raymond, where he was the head of concept design development of motorcycles, ATVs and PWCs.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in the field of Industrial Technology from California State University. He claims to have graduated topped, in Art Center College of Design, Pasadena, California, where he was awarded the first “William Mitchell” scholarship for ‘Outstanding Promise in Transportation Design’. On his appointment, Tim said

I am very excited to be a part of the TVS Motor Company’s design studio. Over the years, I have witnessed a dynamic shift in TVS Motor products' mobility design as they imbibe futuristic innovations while keeping customer experience at the centre of the offering. I look forward to becoming a part of this journey and work with the team to realise innovative future designs for our next generation two-wheelers.

Speaking on the appointment, KN Radhakrishnan Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company said, “We are delighted to have Timothy Prentice join us to oversee design solutions for future mobility. Tim has always crafted modern and inspiring designs during his career as a designer and a leader of global teams. He has been a thought leader in the areas of electric motorcycling and future mobility solutions. I am confident that Tim will greatly enhance our ability to bring our design philosophy to the next generation of vehicles. His vast experience will advance TVS Motor Company’s long-standing design focus to meet the rapidly changing needs of our esteemed customers in this dynamic new era.”

