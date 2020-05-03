TVS exports 9640 units in April 2020: Zero sales in domestic market

TVS Motor Company’s monthly sales show that only 9640 units were exported, while no vehicle sales took place in the domestic market in April 2020.

By:Published: May 3, 2020 4:54:40 PM

TVS Motor Company has announced that it has exported 9460 units in the month of April 2020. The domestic market sales registered by the manufacturer was zero which was due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus in India. TVS had temporarily suspended production since March 23, when the lockdown was enforced by the Indian government.

Across the nation, the auto industry had suspension production form the last week of March and manufacturing was suspended for the entire month of April 2020. Additionally, all dealerships were also shut down temporarily for the same reason, thus, no vehicles sales took place for the first first time ever in the history of the Indian automobile industry.

However, as operations eventually have partially resumed at ports, many manufacturers were able to ship some vehicles oversees. TVS Motor recorded a total export of 9,640 units with 8,134 were two-wheelers and 1,506 were three-wheelers which were remaining stocks from March 2020’s production. TVS claims that in the process, it practised all safety precautions.

The manufacturer has stated that it is gearing up to restart operations at its plant in Hosur, following the guidelines issued by the state of Tamil Nadu. TVS says that it will undertake strong measures to safeguard the health of its employees.

