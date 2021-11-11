TVS chief Venu Srinivasan conferred Padma Bhushan Award

TVS Motor Company's Chairman - Venu Srinivasan has been awarded the Padma Bhushan by President Ramnath Kovind for this exceptional work for women upliftment in over 5,000 villages.

By:November 11, 2021 10:12 AM
Venu Srinivasan Padma Bhushan

 

TVS Motor Company’s chairman – Venu Srinivasan, has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan Award. It is one of the highest civilian awards to be received by the president. Srinivasan received the Padma Bhushan award for the year 2020 by President Ramnath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The TVS chairman – Venu Srinivasan, is conferred with the award for the exceptional work his trust has done in more than 5,000 villages for women empowerment.

He also holds the position of managing trustee of Srinivasan Trust, which works for the upliftment of deprived women in over 5,000 villages. The trust is further working to facilitate afforestation. Srinivasan is also the chairman of Sundaram-Clayton and holds the position of president of the CII (Confederation of Indian Industry). He founded the TVS Motor Company in 1978, which is now the third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country. Both TVS and Sundaram Clayton have won the Deming Application Prize for global quality benchmark in 2002.

Currently, TVS is in talks with private equity investors to raise around 500 million USD (Rs. 3,700 crores) for its electric vehicle arm. As of now, the only electric offering company has in its line-up is the iQube, and it is on sale in Delhi and Bengaluru at price tags of Rs. 1,00,777 and Rs. 1,10,506, respectively. The iQube gets a 2.25 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a 4.4 kW motor.

The scooter has a top whack of 78 kmph, and it comes with two riding modes – economy and power. The power outputs are rated at 6 Bhp and 140 Nm. That being said, 0-40 kmph sprint takes 4.2 seconds. The front suspension on the TVS iQube is a telescopic-type unit, while the wheel size remains at mere 12 inches. For the brakes, it uses a 220 mm front disc and a 130 mm drum at the rear.

