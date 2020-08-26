TVS Automobile Solutions, Google Cloud partner for automotive aftermarket: Benefits, details listed!

This initiative will bring vehicle owners, retailers, garages and insurance companies from a fragmented marketplace into one seamless digital technology architecture to provide service, parts, roadside assistance and insurance.

TVS Automobile Solutions (TVS ASL), part of the $8.5-billion TVS Group, and leading independent automotive aftermarket player has picked Google Cloud as its technology partner to build its digital transformation strategy and advance its goal of creating a digital ecosystem that will benefit thousands of small entrepreneurs across automotive retailers and garages across Indian and global markets. TVS ASL has migrated its on-premise data centre infrastructure and existing public cloud deployments onto Google Cloud to develop the ‘platform of platforms’ tailored for the needs of the automotive industry. This initiative will bring vehicle owners, retailers, garages and insurance companies from a fragmented marketplace into one seamless digital technology architecture to provide service, parts, roadside assistance and insurance.

TVS ASL aims to capture 10% of India’s aftermarket share by 2023 through this partnership. G Srinivasa Raghavan, MD, TVS Automobile Solutions, said, “The range of solutions include connected vehicle (passenger cars, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles), diagnostics & predictive service management on Cloud, mobility solutions for all stakeholders to address their requirements and real time integration with all stakeholders for fulfilment.”

He further said, “We selected Google Cloud for its superior tech stack across Cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, Big Data, marketing and marketplace solutions that will enable us to scale globally with shorter time to market.” The Indian independent automotive aftermarket is estimated around $10 billion and growing at a CAGR of 7-10% over the past five years. The market is highly fragmented with over 40,000 retailers, 100,000 garages and thousands of small distributors across the country.

Karan Bajwa, MD, Google Cloud India, said, “TVS Automobile Solutions is partnering with Google Cloud to accelerate their digital transformation journey. They are unlocking the potential of their business data at scale using machine learning to automate and optimise their supply chain, and leveraging managed services so they can focus their engineering effort on IT-led business initiatives that will pave the path for a strong digital future.” In the last five years, TVS ASL has established leadership position by empowering over two million customers, 20,000 retailers, 10,000 garages along with fleet management for over 70,000 vehicles.

