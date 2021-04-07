Triumph India expects 30% sales growth, 30% market share in 2021

Over the last 12 months, Triumph India has had about 20% market share in the Indian superbike sub-segment, but now with a ‘volume product’ in its portfolio (the Trident), Farooq said the company targets 30% market share over the next six months.

Even as the premium motorcycle sub-segment in India saw a sales drop of 40% (from about 6,500 units in 2019 to 4,000-odd units in 2020) In CY2020, sales of Triumph India motorcycles grew 12% to about 700 units.

Shoeb Farooq, business head, Triumph Motorcycles India, attributed the rise to the product offensive by the company post-BS6 transition. “We had cleared our BS4 inventory in March last year, and after BS6 we have launched about 14 motorcycles, and this product-push has given us a momentum that we hope to maintain,” Farooq added.

Another reason for sales growth is that the company has aligned its India launches with global launches. “Almost as soon as a motorcycle is launched in global markets, we make sure it’s available for Indian customers,” added Farooq.

In CY2021, Triumph India expects sales of about 1,000 units, i.e; 30% growth over CY2020, in part due to the new Trident—launched on Tuesday priced Rs 6.95 lakh, ex-showroom. “The Trident is the entry point to Triumph range of motorcycles, and will help get us a new set of customers,” Farooq said.

The Trident comes to India in the form of a completely knocked down (CKD) kit, imported from Thailand but assembled in India at its Manesar facility near Gurgaon. The company assembles the Tiger range, Street Triple and Trident in India, and other models (Rocket, Speed Triple and Bonneville) are being imported.

For the last few months Harley-Davidson motorcycles (it’s a competitor to Triumph) aren’t available in India as the company is going through a transition phase (going forward, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles). Farooq said while the competition will be back, their focus may be more at the top-end of their range (motorcycles above Rs 10 lakh, so fewer volumes).

The current Triumph competitors are motorcycles by BMW, Ducati, Indian, Kawasaki, bigger bikes of Honda, and so on.

