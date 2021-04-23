Toyota to temporarily halt operations at its factories: Reason is not Covid-19

Toyota says that the shutdown of its factories will have no impact on the supply of cars like Glanza, Urban Cruiser, imported vehicle models and also, vehicle servicing operations.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a temporary halt at both its manufacturing facilities from 26th April to 14th May, 2021 and before you think that the reason is Covid-19 pandemic, well, this is not the case. The company will be shutting down both its Bidadi factories for the said period due to its annual maintenance program. Toyota says that the periodic maintenance of plant and machinery is a part of standard operating procedure that is done to enhance the competitiveness of the plants, like operational efficiencies, productivity and safety of equipment on a time-to-time basis. With the temporary halt in operations, the supply of vehicles produced at the plants will be impacted. The company says that it will be using the pipeline finished goods inventory to serve the pending and immediate requirements of the customers that will ensure minimal discomfort to them.

Toyota said in a press statement that however, any inconvenience caused to customers due to this temporary shut-down is regretted and the company with its dealer partners will be ensuring that the best efforts are made to mitigate such issues. Moreover, it adds that the aforementioned shutdown will have no impact on the supply of other cars like Glanza, Urban Cruiser, imported vehicle models and also, vehicle servicing operations.

As per the company’s statement, only limited number of employees premitted by the rules of social distancing and other mandatory guidelines will be engaged in essential jobs and activities at the plants. Toyota says that the management will also be using this time to further enhance modern COVID-19 protection measures in order to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its people. Toyota currently has its manufacturing facilities based in Bidadi near Bangalore. Spread across an area of 432 acres, while the first plant has an annual capacity of upto 1,00,000 units, the second plant can produce upto 2,10,000 units.

