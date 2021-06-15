Toyota restarts partial production at Bidadi plant with Covid-19 protocols in place

TKM will want to ensure there is no labour unrest as was witnessed recently with a few companies over Covid-19 protocols.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor had announced a few days ago that it has stopped production at its Karnataka plant due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. While other companies too have started reopening their facilities for production, TKM says that they are following strict Covid-19 protocols. The brand has now started partial operations at their plant. Operating at the prescribed workforce strength of 50 per cent, TKM will resume its operations as well as enhance the training of all employees for the “new normal”, both in terms of facilities and processes. Moreover, all the operations are said to be carried out in strict concurrence with all state and central Government directives. TKM will want to ensure there is no labour unrest as was witnessed recently with a few companies over Covid-19 protocols.

A spokesperson said that “Since the outbreak of the pandemic, we are very clear that we will respond to the needs of those in the midst of this outbreak, making prompt decisions and taking immediate action to help ensure safety and security of all our employees and other stakeholders. On the manufacturing side, we are trying to ensure that all possible measures & preparations are made to resume production soon, so as to be able to cater to the immediate mobility needs of our customers, at the earliest. Our focus will be to cater to pending orders that could not be met due to the non-production days of the planned annual maintenance shutdown, followed by the lockdown announcement by the state government. Moreover, we are also focusing on vaccinating both our employees as well as their families and extending our support to have dealer and supplier staff vaccinated too, so as to ensure lower risk & severity of infections.

In the coming days, it is expected that more companies will start reopening their factories. With the onset of the festive season, the sales are likely going to be higher and hence the demand too will be more.

