Toyota partially resumes operations at Bidadi plant in Karnataka

Toyota will operate the Bidadi facility at 50% workforce strength from Tuesday while ensuring that that all directive of the state and central governments would be adhered to. The carmaker said it is committed to all measures and preparations that would allow for production to resume to cater to the demand for Toyota vehicles in the country.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday announced the partial resumption of operations at its manufacturing facility at Bidadi in Karnataka. The plant had to halt operations due to the restrictions in place across Karnataka following the Covid-19-related lockdown.

“Our focus will be to cater to pending orders that could not be met due to the non-production days of planned annual maintenance shutdown, followed by the lockdown announcement by the state government,” said a company statement.

The company said it is also focusing on vaccinating both its employees as well as their families and extending support to have dealer and supplier staff vaccinated too, to ensure lower risk and severity of infections.

Toyota had clocked wholesales of 707 units only in May 2021, amidst the prevailing restrictions and lockdowns in several parts of the country. Even before the state-wide lockdown was declared in Karnataka, TKM had already announced its annual maintenance shutdown at its plant in Bidadi, starting on April 26, until May 14, to enhance its operational efficiencies. This further added to the number of non-production days at its plant in Bidadi.

Naveen Soni, senior VP, TKM, recently commenting on the May 2021 sales, had said, “Last month witnessed no production at our plants in Bidadi as well as minimal sales owing to the much-needed restrictions and sporadic lockdowns in different parts of the country. More so for TKM, as even before the restrictions were announced in Karnataka, we were well within our planned annual maintenance shutdown, thereby adding onto the number of non-production days.”

He further said that he also anticipates that factors like ‘pent up demand’ and the demand for personal mobility will continue to be quite significant once the markets open as consumers will want to own their vehicles instead of using shared or public mobility options.

“A testimony to this is the fact that we have a very healthy number of pending orders and there has been no significant order cancellation against the orders. However, we will be able to take better stock of the situation once the restrictions are relaxed,” he said.

