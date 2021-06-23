Toyota Kirloskar Motor signs MoU with ACMA to provide training on EVs, car painting

TKM says that its manufacturing plant can be used as the hub for the training or the ACMA member's company.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has signed an agreement with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). Through this agreement, the Japanese carmaker via its Learning and Development India arm will impart training to ACMA members. The training will be on people management, lean management principles, electrified vehicle technologies, industrial safety, environmental management systems, quality and supply chain management and trades such as automobile welding, car painting, mechatronics, automation and robotics. TKM says that its manufacturing plant can be used as the hub for the training or the ACMA member’s company. TKM trainers have been certified by Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), Japan and Toyota’s Asia-Pacific Global Production Center (AP-GPC), Thailand. In short, they have a high level of expertise.

Commenting on the joint initiative, Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA, said, “The MoU between ACMA and Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) for people’s development is a step in the right direction to prepare our human resources for the future. It will not only benefit ACMA member companies but will also help India to become a world-class automotive manufacturing hub through the deployment of efficient, agile, and best-in-class practices. Further, the pandemic has led to realigning the shop floors to ensure sustainable manufacturing with safety. Auto components manufacturers who will undergo skilling under this joint TKM-ACMA initiative, will be endowed with skills and knowledge for creating a manufacturing ecosystem that can overcome the challenges of disruptions and ensure business continuity,” he added.

G. Shankara, Vice President, Human Resources and Services, TKM, said, “People are the most important asset at Toyota and thus developing them forms the fulcrum of our company’s philosophy. The ‘Toyota Way’ focuses on the quest for improvement by encouraging both incremental and breakthrough innovative thinking. Today, every organization is looking for a silver lining as they adapt to the new normal and make work more productive and flexible. Toyota Production System which is a globally renowned approach for the auto industry helps in building lean and agile systems. We are happy to share Toyota’s know-how and contribute to the human development of the auto components industry. We are hopeful that our association with ACMA in facilitating skill-upgradation for the components manufacturers will go a long way in creating a sustainable, robust and future-ready automotive supply chain in the country,” he added.

