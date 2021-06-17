Toyota introduces door delivery of genuine parts

the customers will have the choice to opt for pickup of parts from the dealerships or get it home delivered. Toyota has further increased the range of products under this programme including car care essentials, engine oil, and other categories namely tyre and battery.

Carmaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has introduced the door delivery option for customers to procure genuine parts. This will be an extension of the ‘Toyota Parts Connect’, a key outreach programme aimed at assisting customers with the availability and accessibility of genuine parts, launched in 2015.

With this option, the customers will have the choice to opt for pickup of parts from the dealerships or get it home delivered. Toyota has further increased the range of products under this programme including car care essentials, engine oil, and other categories namely tyre and battery. The service is currently available across 12 cities and will be further expanded to all the cities in the country by the end of 2021.

Naveen Soni, senior VP, TKM, said: “Genuine parts play a vital role towards the safety of customers and vehicles, therefore, it’s our continuous endeavour to improve the accessibility and availability of genuine parts for a user-friendly experience.

This initiative will further help us to move one step ahead in providing expediency in procuring genuine parts and other vehicle-related parts, making it an easy and stress-free process for our customers.”

