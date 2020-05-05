Toyota India resumes operations with these new rules to fight COVID-19

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is starting production in a phased manner, beginning with the spare parts operation.

Toyota India has resumed production at its Bidadi plant. While the company is yet to resume full production, a preparatory operation is being conducted with the workforce. This is to make the facility premises as safe and sanitised as possible. Domains like the spare parts supply chain are being prioritised. The first few days will be utilised to train the workforce to adapt to a different work environment. Toyota has also released a Restart manual. This one will help the company officials give a clear guideline to employees on procedures to follow before and after work. These include social distancing, covering face with a mask as well as checking body temperature regularly.

Even Toyota’s food canteen will have staggered timings to prevent employees from flocking at the same time. All this will mean that the plant resumes production in a phased manner. As it is, the suppliers too have to be aligned with this process to start production. Even the dealer shops have to be open to send fresh car stocks.

This week, Hyundai, Maruti, Hero MotoCorp and few other companies have been given the go-ahead by the government. Considering that the lockdown has been extended till May 17, the dealerships remain shut. Most of the aforementioned companies might start operations with a skeleton staff. The staff might just start with laying down the groundwork for the new normal.

It is likely that the next Toyota new launch in India will be that of the re-badged Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The Toyota version of the Brezza might look a bit different than what happened with the Baleno-Glanza. The latter is one of the highest-selling Toyotas right now. Last month, Toyota discontinued the Etios twins, Etios Cross and Corolla Altis. The company might even bring in the C-HR SUV as an option in the Corolla segment.

