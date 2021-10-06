Toutche reinforces its Mysuru-based production capacity with CX platform

Toutche announces to strengthen its manufacturing and research & development techniques with the use of CX (Connected Experience) platform. The brand will soon be launching its Heileo series of e-bikes in the Indian market.

Toutche, one of India’s finest and fastest-growing electric-bicycle brands, has just announced to reinforce its production capacity, located in Mysuru, Karnataka. The company will use the Connected Experience (CX) platform to strengthen its R&D and Manufacturing in Mysuru, Karnataka. Furthermore, with the use of the Engineering & Design function, Toutche has set the direction for its future product development strategies.

Besides, Toutche has been working on the development of its Connected Experience Platform since late 2019. The platform is used for the Heileo Connected eBikes as well, which is slated to go into the Beta stage later this year. The brand is targeting to set up an end-to-end eBike ecosystem in the country with its conceptualization, design, technology development, and manufacturing in India itself. With this move, the company will create the adoption of EVs in the Indian market while making India a self-sufficient EV marketplace. The roadmap of Toutche’s is in complete sync with the Atma Nirbhar Bharat concept of PM Modi.

Also, Toutche will launch its new fully connected electric bicycles in India by Q2 2022. Christened Heileo, the connected e-bikes from Toutche’s CX Platform will offer an immersive experience to the end-user. With Industry 4.0 foundational technologies, the brand is preparing to set up its Factory of the future.

On the new development, Mr. Raghu Kerakatty, CEO & Founder, Toutche said, “The one thing pandemic has taught us all is to be self-reliant. The current EV ecosystem in India is challenged and heavily reliant on imports. So, when we say ‘Make in India’, it is not just about manufacturing in India, but most importantly engineering and designing, which are the foundational blocks before we set out to manufacture anything”.

“Making in India is hence a longer and more challenging option to take than importing. However, it builds business capabilities, self-reliance and control on its supply chain and differentiated products in the markets. That’s exactly what Toutche has chosen to do. We are building our Technology (CX) Platform and Electric Drive train (including the complete IP67/65 compliant housing) to begin with and will expand into accessories and other key parts of the bike in the future. It is a long, challenging and arduous path we have chosen to take, but one that, we strongly believe, will help us in the long run”. he further adds.

