Topper Again! Hero MotoCorp sold 15 lakh+ bikes, scooters in Q4 FY21: Revenue rose to Rs 8,686 crore

Speaking of company's FY21 performance, Hero MotoCorp sold 58 lakh bikes and scooters and its revenue from operations stood at an impressive Rs 30,801 crore.

By:Updated: May 07, 2021 1:32 PM

 

Hero MotoCorp – the country’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer has announced its sales numbers for the previous quarter and the last financial year. The company has maintained its leadership position in the Indian two-wheeler segment and its revenue has seen double-digit growth in the last quarter. During the said period, Hero MotoCorp’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,686 crore compared to Rs 6,238 crore in Q4 FY20. On the other hand, the company’s Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 865 crore in Q4 FY21 compared to Rs 621 crore in Q4 FY20. Also, the EBITDA margin for the quarter was at 13.9%. Speaking of two-wheeler sales, Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 15.68 lakh units of bikes and scooters during Q4 FY21, thereby reporting a growth of 18.5% over the corresponding quarter last year during which 13.23 lakh two-wheelers found new homes.

Now, coming to the company’s financial year performance, Hero MotoCorp reported total sales of 58 lakh bikes and scooters in FY21. The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 30,801 crore last fiscal compared to Rs 28,836 crore in FY20. Moreover, the brand’s earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, & Amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 4,019 crore, reflecting a 13% EBITDA margin compared to FY20 during which it was Rs 3,958 crore. Coming to the profit after tax (PAT), this stands at Rs 2,964 crore in FY21 in comparison to Rs 3,633 crore in FY20.

In other news, with the rising Covid-19 cases across the country, Hero MotoCorp has decided to extend the shutdown at its production facilities till 9th May 2021. The company said that all its corporate offices are in Work from Home (WFH) mode and only a small number of colleagues are allowed in offices on a rotation basis for the continuity of essential services. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

