Top internship programs by Mercedes-Benz, MG for a power-packed automotive career

These automotive courses/internships are made with the intention of providing an edge in employment in the automobile industry.

By:Published: May 19, 2020 5:49:11 PM

The dream to get into a car or motorcycle manufacturing firm is a dream for many. In fact, very few actually realise their dreams. The questions of how, where, when, whom to approach are always left dangling in the air. In India, if you aspire to be a workforce in an automotive company, here are a few internship courses. One may or might not get a permanent job in the company but on your resume, it will shine bright that your internship was with Mercedes-Benz or Ola. Here is a list of companies that offer an internship program in India in the auto space.

MG Nurture

Furthering its commitment to serving the community at large, MG Motor India has announced the MG Nurture Program – a first-of-its-kind student support program. The initiative will equip around 200 students with a market-focused skill set and make them future-ready. In these testing times with extended lockdowns, MG Motor India’s initiative is aimed at imparting the student community with skills that will enhance their career prospects in the future. In return, the carmaker will also benefit from the creative and innovative ideas of the country’s youth. The program also has a special attraction and will be providing a few scholarships for higher studies as well. A visit to MG Motor’s Linkedin page will allow one to understand the selection process of this two-month-long program.

Also Read MG Nurture Program sets off

Ola Campus Connect

Bengaluru-based ride-hailing service, Ola, is honouring its commitment and hiring interns alongside its full-time employment offers. Ola intends to fulfill the internships and has virtually on-boarded 38 candidates from prestigious MBA schools like IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, FMS, and XLRI among others as part of its internship programme. These candidates will be working across verticals like mobility, electric mobility, financial services, and international business. Perhaps, getting into Ola, Uber or Meru became a bit easier with this internship.

Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics course

The new Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) course helps candidates in upskilling themselves with the latest technological advancements. The program has been conducted in close collaboration with the government and private educational institutions. The Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics course is a one-year program and has been in force since 2002 in India. As this is an annual exercise, only 20 students are allowed in a batch. More than eight such students are presently working with Mercedes-Benz India.

Also Read Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics course

Schaeffler STEP course

Schaeffler trains automotive students in mechatronics and CNC machining. Certain institutes have tied up with the STEP initiative. The volunteers of this institute scout the budding talents and then they are trained. The one year course is mostly free and includes accommodation in some cases. Depending on their talent, Schaeffler helps the students to find placements. Sometimes, the students are absorbed into the company workforce by the Schaeffler Group.

Also Read Schaeffler STEP automotive course

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Top internship programs by Mercedes-Benz, MG for a power-packed automotive career

Top internship programs by Mercedes-Benz, MG for a power-packed automotive career

Hyundai now offering these special benefits for COVID-19 frontline workers

Hyundai now offering these special benefits for COVID-19 frontline workers

Mahindra starts new finance offers, 100% loans on passenger and commercial vehicles

Mahindra starts new finance offers, 100% loans on passenger and commercial vehicles

BS6 Nissan Kicks vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Specs, features, interior, prices compared

BS6 Nissan Kicks vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Specs, features, interior, prices compared

How the new Honda City could upset Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz with this surprise

How the new Honda City could upset Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz with this surprise

Fiat India Automobiles resumes manufacturing in Maharashtra with new safety guidelines

Fiat India Automobiles resumes manufacturing in Maharashtra with new safety guidelines

Volkswagen launches its first all-electric van eTransporter: 45 minutes for 80% charge

Volkswagen launches its first all-electric van eTransporter: 45 minutes for 80% charge

Exclusive: Honda Jazz facelift to get this big and smart update in BS6 guise

Exclusive: Honda Jazz facelift to get this big and smart update in BS6 guise

Ola cabs back in 160+ cities: Autos and cars to follow these new safety rules

Ola cabs back in 160+ cities: Autos and cars to follow these new safety rules

Yamaha India restarts factory and dealerships amid lockdown: Showrooms open in these states

Yamaha India restarts factory and dealerships amid lockdown: Showrooms open in these states

Kia Motors India starts production of Seltos, Carnival at Anantapur plant

Kia Motors India starts production of Seltos, Carnival at Anantapur plant

BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch date out: Key highlights of the two German middleweights!

BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch date out: Key highlights of the two German middleweights!

COVID-19 relief: Tata Motors, JK Tyres, Bosch donate sanitisers, develop coronavirus app and more

COVID-19 relief: Tata Motors, JK Tyres, Bosch donate sanitisers, develop coronavirus app and more

Top 10 fastest production cars in the world: 400 km/h McLaren Speedtail slowest on this list

Top 10 fastest production cars in the world: 400 km/h McLaren Speedtail slowest on this list

How Maruti Suzuki dealerships are delivering cars amid COVID-19 crisis

How Maruti Suzuki dealerships are delivering cars amid COVID-19 crisis

Covid-19 Pandemic: Suzuki Motorcycle India restarts production at Haryana plant with these directives

Covid-19 Pandemic: Suzuki Motorcycle India restarts production at Haryana plant with these directives

2020 Nissan Kicks priced at Rs 9.5 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival now most powerful in segment

2020 Nissan Kicks priced at Rs 9.5 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival now most powerful in segment

Renault Triber AMT launched: Datsun Go+ rival price, specs, features

Renault Triber AMT launched: Datsun Go+ rival price, specs, features

KTM and Husqvarna bike prices increased: How much more you need to pay

KTM and Husqvarna bike prices increased: How much more you need to pay

Kawasaki W800 now cheaper than Triumph Street Twin as price drops by Rs 1 lakh

Kawasaki W800 now cheaper than Triumph Street Twin as price drops by Rs 1 lakh