Top 10 two-wheeler manufacturers in India in 2020 and their market share

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) recently released vehicle registration numbers for the month of December 2020, stating that it was for the first time in the financial year 2020-21 that there had been positive growth. The upward trend of 11 percent was attributed to festival spillover demand and pre-buying due to announcements from several manufacturers of price hike in January 2021. The two-wheeler industry grew by 11.8 percent (year-on-year).

While there were sales of 12,73,318 units in December 2019, the same month last year rose to 14,24,620 units, amounting to an increase of 11.88 percent. FADA also released the market shares of two-wheeler manufacturers in the country.

Hero MotoCorp continues to remain on the top of the list in December 2020 having sold 5,59,118 units, with a market share of 39.25 percent. The manufacturer’s market share stood at 38.74 percent in December 2019.

The second spot goes to Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India with a market share of 24.55 percent, having sold 3,49,686 units in December 2020 up from 3.11.529 units in December 2019 with a share of 24.47 percent.

TVS Motor Company follows in third place with a market share of 14.35 percent, having sold 2,04,482 units in December 2020 in comparison to 1,79,176 units in the same month in 2019 when its market share stood at 15.07 percent.

The fourth place is reserved by Bajaj Auto which sold 1,60,912 units in December 2020 compared to 1,52,374 units in December 2019. However, Bajaj Auto’s market share stood at 11.97 percent in 2019 and is now at 11.30 percent.

Royal Enfield follows in fifth place with a market share of 3.58 percent which is down from 3.77 percent in 2019. The company sold 51,003 units in December 2020, while it sold 48,057 units in December 2019.

Suzuki Motorcycle India, India Yamaha Motor, Piaggio Vehicles, Classic Legends, and BMW India follow with market shares of 3.14 percent, 3.01 percent, 0.27 percent, 0.19 percent, and 0.03 percent, respectively.

