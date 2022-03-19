Tiivra to launch eight composite fiber helmets in India in May 2022: Alpana Parida

In an interaction with Alpana Parida, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Tiivra Ventures Private Limited, where she reveals the launch timeline of Tiivra’s composite fiber helmets, their USPs, price range, and much more. Read along to find out!

Road traffic injuries are a major public health problem and a leading cause of death and injury not just in India, but around the world. Wearing a good helmet is the most effective way of reducing head injuries and fatalities resulting from two-wheeler crashes. Now, in India, we already have loads of helmet manufacturers, both Indian and global players. But, a new brand, Tiivra, is all set to enter the game and it aims to disrupt the market.

Tiivra Ventures Private Limited is a Mumbai-based company. Tiivra translates to ‘intense’ in Hindi and the company aims to build an ecosystem around motorcycles and riders in India. Alpana Parida is the Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Tiivra Ventures Private Limited. She has over 20 years of experience in the retail, luxury, branding, and design sectors. We recently got a chance to interact with her, where she revealed the launch timeline of Tiivra’s helmets, their USPs, price range, and much more.

How did Tiivra start and what was the inspiration behind starting this company?

Tiivra was launched in April 2020 and since then, it has spent time on research, pooling talent, designing products from scratch, and getting them ready for the market. According to Alpana, there are three things that inspired her to start Tiivra. She says that ‘unless you do things on your own, you can’t do things differently,’ and that primarily motivated her to become an entrepreneur.

Alpana Parida, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Tiivra Ventures Private Limited

Moreover, she believes that there are several brands that are targeting young women, but almost no company is addressing young men. So, as a brand, Tiivra could take this place and have a much deeper connection with young men. In addition, India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world. As our motorcycles are getting more powerful, how one can make helmets more enabling and safer was the third thought process behind starting Tiivra, she added.

What was the reason behind the company’s branding as Tiivra?

Alpana says that there is no Indian brand in this industry that is genuinely global. Tiivra aims to be a global brand with pride and so the identity had to come from an Indian language. The company’s target audience is sports bike riders who love to ride fast. Since Tiivra translates to ‘Sharp’, ‘Fast’, and ‘Intense’ in Hindi, the word resonated with the brand’s philosophy and that’s how it was selected. Moreover, all its helmets are said to be 100 per cent made in India.

Tiivra’s launch plans for composite fiber helmets, expected price range, and launch timeline?

Speaking about the company’s upcoming products, Tiivra’s CEO reveals that the company will launch not just one or two but eight composite fiber helmets in India in May this year. While six of them will be glass fiber helmets, scheduled for launch in the first week of May, the other two will be carbon fiber helmets, prices of which will be revealed after a few days but within the same month. All these helmets will be positioned in the Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 segment. Tiivra will launch Carbon/Kevlar helmets as well in the near future.

What are the main USPs of Tiivra helmets the customers should know?

Talking about the unique selling proposition of Tiivra’s helmets, Alapana reveals that all Tiivra helmets will be made up of composite (glass and carbon) fibers which are much safer than thermoplastic ones. Secondly, the company claims that its helmets are aerodynamically optimized. They have a spoiler at the back for downforce with multiple vents for optimal design and airflow. Moreover, the company has developed a highly visible yellow gold colour in association with Nippon paints for high visibility at night and they get reflectors as well.

How safe are Tiivra’s helmets and how will they fare against the competition?

Tiivra says that all its helmets will be ISI certified at the time of launch and eventually, they will get ECE and DOT certification as well. Moreover, they are claimed to be internally tested by the manufacturer in the labs not just to pass the tests but even surpass safety ratings. In addition, all Tiivra helmets will get an anti-fog visor and double D-ring fasteners. Tiivra believes that its uniquely designed helmets that will be made available at a lesser price than rivals will give it an edge over the competition.

Tiivra aims to be a rider-centric brand and not a product-centric brand. What sort of ecosystem do you plan to build for riders (including female riders)?

Tiivra primarily targets young men and not female audiences. However, Alpana believes that the rider community is not defined by any gender and there is no disparity between male and female riders. By creating a rider-centric brand, Tiivra aims to provide its customers not just a product but a whole ecosystem by providing features that will be good for the riders, hosting events, experiences, and more. In addition, Tiivra is creating a lot of digital content on social media platforms to engage with its audience.

Some insights about Tiivra’s future plans:

Alpana Parida says that the helmet is just a start to building a relationship with the riders. She reveals that they have three major plans for Tiivra in the near future. First of all, the company wants to build an entire ecosystem for the riders in terms of products, services, events, and all. Secondly, Tiivra wants to go global with its helmets. Finally, the company aims to be not just a brand for the riders but a rider lifestyle brand. For instance, Nike offers products that are not just for sports-people but for the audience at large, and eventually, Tiivra might follow the same path.

