Thomas Muller appointed as Jaguar Land Rover’s Executive Director of Product Engineering

Jaguar Land Rover has today announced the appointment of Thomas Muller as its new Executive Director of Product Engineering. Previously, he was associated with Audi (Volkswagen Group).

Jaguar Land Rover has today announced the appointment of Thomas Muller as its new Executive Director of Product Engineering. The company has announced that Thomas will begin his role immediately. He will be taking responsibility for the technical development of all new Jaguar and Land Rovers, including both hardware and software. Thomas has joined Jaguar Land Rover from the Volkswagen Group, where he held a variety of engineering leadership positions at Audi.

Most recently, Thomas was the Executive Vice President for Research and Development ADAS and Autonomous Driving at Volkswagen Group’s automotive software subsidiary, CARIAD. With more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, Thomas has an extensive background in different roles in R&D, with a focus on chassis, ADAS and autonomous driving.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

“His expertise in technology, agile leadership and digital capabilities will bring significant benefits to the efficient delivery of the next generation of modern luxury vehicles,” the company said in a press statement. JLR says that Thomas will play a key role in bringing to life the company’s Reimagine strategy, which is designed to help Jaguar Land Rover achieve net-zero carbon emissions across the supply chain, products and operations by 2039. Thomas succeeds Nick Rogers, who resigned from Jaguar Land Rover in December 2021.

Watch Video | Land Rover Defender Off Road Review:

Commenting on his appointment, Thomas Muller said, “I am thrilled to join the Jaguar Land Rover team at a pivotal point in the company’s transformation. By fully implementing agile principles, automating engineering processes and applying innovative product development methods, we will bring to life a new generation of electrified Jaguar and Land Rover models that embody our modern luxury philosophy. I’m looking forward to further contributing to the success of these amazing brands and products as we pioneer a new era of electric power and digitalisation.”

Thierry Bollore, Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Land Rover, said, “Not only is Thomas a highly-skilled, experienced engineering leader; he also brings a humble and approachable quality and we’re delighted to welcome him to Jaguar Land Rover. His vision and knowledge from more than two decades in the industry will make him a great support and mentor to our teams as we accelerate our journey of simplification and electrification.”

Also Read: Volkswagen Polo signs out of India with Legend Edition

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.