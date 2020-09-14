These crash safety systems will be standard in buses, cars soon, says MoRTH India

Bringing in most of the safety systems as standard will ensure lower crash rates and at the same time, India will be closer to the European nations as well as the US as far as vehicle safety is concerned.

Crash safety systems are something that the Indian government is closely working on. We have seen ABS been made mandatory in passenger cars as well as buses and trucks. Then there is the 80kmph speed limit for commercial vehicles as well as tourist permit registered cars. The introduction of CBS/ABS in bikes depending on their cubic capacity is again something that has been done recently. Now, the government wants to take these safety standards at the same level as those in EU as well as the US. To this very effect, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has proposed the Electronic Stability Control or ESC be introduced in buses, trucks. Brake Assist too will be a part of these regulations. Almost all the new cars sold in India come with Brake Assist function. Adding it to the commercial vehicles will not only boost the braking prowess but also decrease the chances of a crash.

Electronic Stability Control will help in a big fashion by keeping these heavy vehicles on their intended path. These systems will make their way into buses by April 2023. A statement from MoRTH on this regard says that they are looking at implementing higher safety levels as standard across all categories of vehicles. By next month, we might see a tyre pressure monitor as standard in a few categories of vehicles. Over this, side stands, footrests, and external projections of two-wheelers too are being considered and accordingly, notifications have been prepared. It will be good to see crash bobbins and the like becoming standard for bikes above 200cc. Many-a-manufacturer these days provide side stands as accessories. Once they are standard, the makers will be forced to offer them.

Overall, the entire prospect and the line the government is taking with respect to vehicle safety is commendable. The leapfrog from BS4 to BS6 itself is a huge achievement and needs a pat on the back. However, we are waiting to see a similar jump in the existing road infrastructure, with the current state of a few pathways being absolute dismal.

