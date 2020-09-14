These crash safety systems will be standard in buses, cars soon, says MoRTH India

Bringing in most of the safety systems as standard will ensure lower crash rates and at the same time, India will be closer to the European nations as well as the US as far as vehicle safety is concerned.

By:Updated: Sep 14, 2020 10:53 AM

Crash safety systems are something that the Indian government is closely working on. We have seen ABS been made mandatory in passenger cars as well as buses and trucks. Then there is the 80kmph speed limit for commercial vehicles as well as tourist permit registered cars. The introduction of CBS/ABS in bikes depending on their cubic capacity is again something that has been done recently. Now, the government wants to take these safety standards at the same level as those in EU as well as the US. To this very effect, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has proposed the Electronic Stability Control or ESC be introduced in buses, trucks. Brake Assist too will be a part of these regulations. Almost all the new cars sold in India come with Brake Assist function. Adding it to the commercial vehicles will not only boost the braking prowess but also decrease the chances of a crash.

Electronic Stability Control will help in a big fashion by keeping these heavy vehicles on their intended path. These systems will make their way into buses by April 2023. A statement from MoRTH on this regard says that they are looking at implementing higher safety levels as standard across all categories of vehicles. By next month, we might see a tyre pressure monitor as standard in a few categories of vehicles. Over this, side stands, footrests, and external projections of two-wheelers too are being considered and accordingly, notifications have been prepared. It will be good to see crash bobbins and the like becoming standard for bikes above 200cc. Many-a-manufacturer these days provide side stands as accessories. Once they are standard, the makers will be forced to offer them.

Overall, the entire prospect and the line the government is taking with respect to vehicle safety is commendable. The leapfrog from BS4 to BS6 itself is a huge achievement and needs a pat on the back. However, we are waiting to see a similar jump in the existing road infrastructure, with the current state of a few pathways being absolute dismal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Production-ready Bimota Tesi H2 revealed: 242 hp in a 207 kg bike!

Production-ready Bimota Tesi H2 revealed: 242 hp in a 207 kg bike!

Mercedes-Benz E-Class, GLC to be costlier by this much from October 2020

Mercedes-Benz E-Class, GLC to be costlier by this much from October 2020

Decoding EV roadmap in India: Benefits of EV policy, electrification of logistics and more

Decoding EV roadmap in India: Benefits of EV policy, electrification of logistics and more

Honda Cars organises 13-day body & paint service camp starting today

Honda Cars organises 13-day body & paint service camp starting today

Ashok Leyland Bada Dost LCV launched: Price, specs, features explained

Ashok Leyland Bada Dost LCV launched: Price, specs, features explained

Lamborghini's new Rs 13.24 lakh electric bicycle launched with Aventador SVJ livery

Lamborghini's new Rs 13.24 lakh electric bicycle launched with Aventador SVJ livery

Top 5 sports bikes for beginners in India: From Yamaha, KTM, Suzuki, TVS & Bajaj

Top 5 sports bikes for beginners in India: From Yamaha, KTM, Suzuki, TVS & Bajaj

Mercedes-Benz EQC video review: Range, features, specs explained

Mercedes-Benz EQC video review: Range, features, specs explained

Book the Toyota Urban Cruiser before launch and get this special maintenance package

Book the Toyota Urban Cruiser before launch and get this special maintenance package

Skoda Rapid TSI AT India launch on 17 September: Expected price and other details

Skoda Rapid TSI AT India launch on 17 September: Expected price and other details

These crash safety systems will be standard in buses, cars soon, says MoRTH India

These crash safety systems will be standard in buses, cars soon, says MoRTH India

2020 MotoGP: Morbidelli bags first win at Misano as Quartararo crashes out

2020 MotoGP: Morbidelli bags first win at Misano as Quartararo crashes out

BMW R18 India launch date out: Expected price, highlights of this drop-dead gorgeous cruiser

BMW R18 India launch date out: Expected price, highlights of this drop-dead gorgeous cruiser

2020 MotoGP: 1-2-3-4 for Yamaha at Misano, Vinales takes season's second pole

2020 MotoGP: 1-2-3-4 for Yamaha at Misano, Vinales takes season's second pole

EVs can and should wait: Govt must focus on automotive sector revival and alternative fuels

EVs can and should wait: Govt must focus on automotive sector revival and alternative fuels

After Ather, CredR ties up with Ampere for exchange old petrol scooters with electric scooters

After Ather, CredR ties up with Ampere for exchange old petrol scooters with electric scooters

BS6 BMW G310 R and G310 GS bookings open: Get affordable EMI plans before launch

BS6 BMW G310 R and G310 GS bookings open: Get affordable EMI plans before launch

BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 110 launched with these changes: Priced at Rs 60,950

BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 110 launched with these changes: Priced at Rs 60,950

Maserati unveils MC20: 630 hp super light super sports car to also get electric version

Maserati unveils MC20: 630 hp super light super sports car to also get electric version

Sebastian Vettel to move to Racing Point as they rebrand to Aston Martin F1 Team from 2021

Sebastian Vettel to move to Racing Point as they rebrand to Aston Martin F1 Team from 2021