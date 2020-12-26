Top 10 trends in passenger vehicles in 2020

Indian PV market has shown robust growth in the post-Covid-19 world.

By:December 26, 2020 10:49 AM
SIAM, Auto wholesales, Passenger vehicle wholesales in Nov 2020, Motorcycle sales, Scooter sales, Three-wheeler sales, festive season demand, festive demand, indian automobiles, covid19 pandemic

 

1. PV market has shown robust growth in the past two months, with year-on-year growth rate of 31% in September 2020;

2. There is growing adoption of electric vehicles in the Indian market: The EV market is growing rapidly, achieving a growth rate of 44% with about 1 million units sold in FY20;

3. The mid-SUV segment has shown the fastest recovery in the post-Covid-19 world: The mid-SUV is the only segment in PVs with a positive CAGR of 27% in post-Covid-19 sales (the combined April to September 2020 sales);

4. Sub-compact SUVs are gaining market share rapidly: A significant market share has been gained by SUVs led by changing consumer preferences and new model launches;

5. Emergence of ‘futuristic digital dealership’: The adoption of digital dealership is increasing due to the rising digital penetration and the current pandemic;

6. The increased preference for personal mobility will drive demand in the post-Covid-19 world: The pandemic and the lockdown has changed the mode of commute, with an increase of 37% preferring to use personal four-wheelers post-Covid-19;

7. New entrants like Kia and MG are capturing the Indian market rapidly: Market structures are being disrupted by new entrants. Competitive intensity in Indian PV market is likely to increase further;

8. New models offering alternatives to car ownership are gaining popularity: New models such as subscriptions are giving consumers the ownership experience without committing to a long-term loan;

9. Used car sales in India have shown robust growth despite slowdown in new car sales: The used car market has seen a resilient growth of CAGR 6.2% compared to new cars with a CAGR of minus 0.2% for FY16-20; and

10. Successful transition towards cleaner fuels led by BS6 rules: The Indian automobile market made a successful transition to the BS6 emission rules despite the pandemic in 2020.

(Data provided by Praxis Global Alliance)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mahindra Roxor no longer banned in US: New styling not infringing Jeep's design

Mahindra Roxor no longer banned in US: New styling not infringing Jeep's design

BattRE, Europ Assistance launch roadside assistance service for EVs across India

BattRE, Europ Assistance launch roadside assistance service for EVs across India

Shift towards car subscription model: Three benefits of leasing a car

Shift towards car subscription model: Three benefits of leasing a car

India's fastest electric bike Kridn deliveries start in these cities: Price, specs, features and more

India's fastest electric bike Kridn deliveries start in these cities: Price, specs, features and more

Volkswagen Polo and Vento to get more expensive starting January 2021

Volkswagen Polo and Vento to get more expensive starting January 2021

Park+ launches SuperTags for cars: Digitised RFID payments for parking, fuel and even challans

Park+ launches SuperTags for cars: Digitised RFID payments for parking, fuel and even challans

Toyota Fortuner facelift India launch on January 6: What to expect

Toyota Fortuner facelift India launch on January 6: What to expect

Honda Shine crosses 90 lakh sales in India: Records 26% growth in November 2020

Honda Shine crosses 90 lakh sales in India: Records 26% growth in November 2020

Sonalika Tiger Electric tractor launched: Price, specs, charging time

Sonalika Tiger Electric tractor launched: Price, specs, charging time

Honda Car India stops production at Greater Noida plant: Civic, CR-V discontinued

Honda Car India stops production at Greater Noida plant: Civic, CR-V discontinued

Aprilia SXR160 launched: Price, specs, features of premium maxi-scooter

Aprilia SXR160 launched: Price, specs, features of premium maxi-scooter

New Toyota Yaris GR-S sees Malaysian market debut: Sportiness that India is missing

New Toyota Yaris GR-S sees Malaysian market debut: Sportiness that India is missing

Volkswagen Taigun SUV teaser video out: Creta, Seltos rival launch soon

Volkswagen Taigun SUV teaser video out: Creta, Seltos rival launch soon

Citroen Berlingo MPV spotted testing: Mahindra Marazzo rival launch likely in 2021

Citroen Berlingo MPV spotted testing: Mahindra Marazzo rival launch likely in 2021

Tata Altroz turbo India launch likely on this date: What to expect from i20 Turbo, Polo TSI challenger!

Tata Altroz turbo India launch likely on this date: What to expect from i20 Turbo, Polo TSI challenger!

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spotted again: Panoramic Sunroof, touchscreen, seating revealed

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spotted again: Panoramic Sunroof, touchscreen, seating revealed

FADA welcomes PSC's recommendation for Franchise Protection Act for auto dealers

FADA welcomes PSC's recommendation for Franchise Protection Act for auto dealers

Electric scooters/bikes launched this year, that impressed us: Ather 450X, TVS iQube and more

Electric scooters/bikes launched this year, that impressed us: Ather 450X, TVS iQube and more

Continental bags new order for digital instrument clusters from Hyundai: Ramps up production in India

Continental bags new order for digital instrument clusters from Hyundai: Ramps up production in India

Cyberpunk 2077: 5 best in-game cars and bikes we wish were real

Cyberpunk 2077: 5 best in-game cars and bikes we wish were real