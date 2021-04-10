The new Software République: 5 companies join forces to develop intelligent and sustainable mobility

Atos, Dassault Systèmes, Groupe Renault, STMicroelectronics and Thales join hands to create a new open ecosystem for intelligent and sustainable mobility

By:April 10, 2021 7:29 AM

Elie Girard, Bernard Charlès, Luca de Meo, Jean-Marc Chery and Patrice Caine, respectively, the chief executives of Atos, Dassault Systèmes, Groupe Renault, STMicroelectronics and Thales, have joined forces to create the Software République, a new ecosystem for innovation in intelligent mobility. By pooling their complementary expertise, the partners plan to develop and market together systems and software to provide an enriched and sustainable mobility offer for cities, regions, businesses and citizens. “Artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, connectivity, embedded electronics, and virtual twin technology will contribute to the excellence of these new products and services. This open innovation ecosystem, founded by five leaders in the automotive and technology fields, will welcome new members and develop open collaborations,” the partners said in a statement.

To foster innovation, the Software République will seek to create an investment fund to finance the most promising start-ups and an incubator to host start-ups in the field of smart mobility tech, where they will have access to a collaborative virtual development and experimentation environment, and mentoring through a value network. For the launch of the ecosystem for start-ups and universities, the partners of the Software République plan to organise a data challenge to contribute to the development of the technologies for the mobility of tomorrow: electric, connected and autonomous.

