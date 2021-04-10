The Citroën C5 Aircross SUV launched priced Rs 29.9 lakh onwards

The company will also offer 100% online buying of the C5 Aircross directly from the factory, with doorstep delivery in over 50 cities across India.

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV launched in india

French carmaker Citroën launched its first product in India earlier this week. Called the C5 Aircross, the ex-showroom prices of this SUV are Rs 29.9 lakh (Feel Mono-Tone variant), Rs 30.4 lakh (Feel Bi-Tone) and Rs 31.9 lakh (Shine Mono-Tone/Bi-Tone). To be sold through the La Maison Citroën Phygital showrooms in 10 cities across India, supported by the company’s unique Nomadic Phygital showroom, the C5 Aircross is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine (there is no petrol engine on offer) mated to eight-speed automatic transmission. The claimed fuel efficiency of this SUV is 18.6 km/litre (certified by the Automotive Research Association of India, or ARAI).

The company has introduced the Citroën Future Sure, which it says is a comprehensive service and maintenance package with a monthly payment of Rs 49,999 including an assured future value of the vehicle. It has also launched the Citroën Advisor, the online review website where consumers can review their product and ownership experience.

For the aftersales network called the L’Atelier Citroën, the company will offer services such as remote diagnostics supported by comprehensive warranty and 100% parts availability to assure customers of a stress-fee ownership experience, Service on Wheels that will enhance reach and availability for customers covering majority of common repairs at the customer’s doorstep, and these services will be backed by a pan-India road-side assistance service, which, Citroën said, will reach customers within three hours in majority of locations across the country.

