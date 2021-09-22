Tesla’s Madan Gopal to speak at auto tech show 

Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Agarwal will also be speaking at the event, whose theme this year is 'Redefining Mobility for the Future'.

Tesla will be making its debut at automotive technology show Symposium on International Automotive Technology (SIAT), being organised by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). Madan Gopal, principal safety engineer at Tesla, will be speaking at the event’s plenary session on future trends for mobility.

Gopal has been with Tesla for 12 years and developing safety systems for Tesla products — S, X, 3, Y, semi and pick-up trucks.

SS Thipse, convener, SIAT 2021, and senior deputy director, ARAI, said the SIAT conference and SIAT Expo, usually held biennial in Pune, will be held virtually from September 29 to October 1 due to Covid disruptions.

Thipse said though they were apprehensive about industry participation and sponsorship after going virtual, they received a lot of interest and had to stop the bookings after over 100 auto companies registered for the expo. Around 3,000 delegates from various countries are expected to attend the conference and expo.

Union minister for heavy industries Mahendra Nath Pandey will be inaugurating the event, while Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari will be the key speaker at the valedictory function.

SIAT 2021 is being organised by ARAI in association with SAE India and SAE International (US).

