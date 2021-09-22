Tesla’s Madan Gopal to speak at auto tech show 

Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Agarwal will also be speaking at the event, whose theme this year is 'Redefining Mobility for the Future'.

By:September 22, 2021 8:37 AM
Tesla Model Y recalled in China

Tesla will be making its debut at automotive technology show Symposium on International Automotive Technology (SIAT), being organised by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). Madan Gopal, principal safety engineer at Tesla, will be speaking at the event’s plenary session on future trends for mobility.

Gopal has been with Tesla for 12 years and developing safety systems for Tesla products — S, X, 3, Y, semi and pick-up trucks.

Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Agarwal will also be speaking at the event, whose theme this year is ‘Redefining Mobility for the Future’.

SS Thipse, convener, SIAT 2021, and senior deputy director, ARAI, said the SIAT conference and SIAT Expo, usually held biennial in Pune, will be held virtually from September 29 to October 1 due to Covid disruptions.

Thipse said though they were apprehensive about industry participation and sponsorship after going virtual, they received a lot of interest and had to stop the bookings after over 100 auto companies registered for the expo. Around 3,000 delegates from various countries are expected to attend the conference and expo.

Union minister for heavy industries Mahendra Nath Pandey will be inaugurating the event, while Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari will be the key speaker at the valedictory function.

SIAT 2021 is being organised by ARAI in association with SAE India and SAE International (US).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Lamborghini delivers 300th car in India: Urus super-SUV the best seller

Lamborghini delivers 300th car in India: Urus super-SUV the best seller

2021 Yamaha R15 V4 vs R15M: Price, features, colours difference explained

2021 Yamaha R15 V4 vs R15M: Price, features, colours difference explained

Tata Punch Interior image officially revealed: What to expect

Tata Punch Interior image officially revealed: What to expect

Mahindra Bolero Neo receives its first price hike: New vs Old Price List

Mahindra Bolero Neo receives its first price hike: New vs Old Price List

2022 Honda BR-V makes global debut: Honda's compact SUV for India?

2022 Honda BR-V makes global debut: Honda's compact SUV for India?

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Spec Comparison of Maxi-Scooters

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Spec Comparison of Maxi-Scooters

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M launched in India; Priced from Rs 1.67 lakh

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M launched in India; Priced from Rs 1.67 lakh

Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi sports scooter launched in India at Rs. 1.29 lakh

Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi sports scooter launched in India at Rs. 1.29 lakh

2021 Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar: Specs Compared

2021 Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar: Specs Compared

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M, Aerox 155 India Launch LIVE: Yamaha to drop three 155cc bombs today!

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M, Aerox 155 India Launch LIVE: Yamaha to drop three 155cc bombs today!

Yamaha Aerox 155 Maxi-Scooter India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Yamaha Aerox 155 Maxi-Scooter India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Ather Energy opens its first experience centre in Goa, 17th in India: All details

Ather Energy opens its first experience centre in Goa, 17th in India: All details

Omega Seiki Mobility unveils M1KA SCV: Here’s everything about it

Omega Seiki Mobility unveils M1KA SCV: Here’s everything about it

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

New 2021 Ducati Monster bookings open: India launch date out

New 2021 Ducati Monster bookings open: India launch date out

Skoda Kushaq Style Automatic variants with 6 Airbags and TPMS to be launched in India next week: Details

Skoda Kushaq Style Automatic variants with 6 Airbags and TPMS to be launched in India next week: Details

Now customize your Royal Enfield riding jacket through MiY program, here's how

Now customize your Royal Enfield riding jacket through MiY program, here's how

Sept 2021 Car discounts: Renault offering up to Rs 80,000 in benefits on Duster, Kwid, Kiger

Sept 2021 Car discounts: Renault offering up to Rs 80,000 in benefits on Duster, Kwid, Kiger

Missed buying Ola electric scooter? Sales to resume on this date

Missed buying Ola electric scooter? Sales to resume on this date

Nexzu Rompus+ Ownership Review: Electrifying the bicycle experience

Nexzu Rompus+ Ownership Review: Electrifying the bicycle experience