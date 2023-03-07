Techno Blue becomes Axalta’s automotive colour of the year for 2023

This marks the 9th year the company has featured a trending colour. The 2022 Automotive Color Trends ‘Powered by Color’ highlights the generational trends, changing reality and positive outlook that shaped this 2023 selection.

As India celebrates ‘Holi’ the festival of colours denoting the various shades of nature, which not only look good but also bring joy to our lives. For the automotive industry, while White and Black remain a common choice, each year Axalta shares its colour of the year.

The leading global coatings company has announced Techno Blue as its 2023 Global Automotive Color of the Year. It says techno Blue is a pulsating colour that is right on beat with the rhythm of today’s lively energy. The modern, whimsical shade also embodies the transition from the real to the virtual world.

This marks the 9th year the company has featured a trending colour. The 2022 Automotive Color Trends ‘Powered by Color’ highlights the generational trends, changing reality and positive outlook that shaped this 2023 selection.

The techno blue colour is formulated for various coating solutions and enriches the already diverse Axalta’s colour palette. The company is a leading colour expert in paint and coatings; uses its innovative technology, advanced colour formulations and proprietary insights into global and regional colour preferences to drive future colour trends.