Tech-based planning can mitigate OEMs challenges due to semiconductor shortage: EY India

At present, the positive demand of automobiles has started to come back and the semiconductor industry is finding it hard to cater to the increasing demand.

By:February 18, 2021 8:37 AM
Image used for representation

Even as the lack of semiconductor availability hit the car sales in India, the challenge in the supply chain can be mitigated with effective technology-based planning, according to a latest EY India report. The semiconductor industry is finding it difficult to address the increasing demand of automobile industry as it also caters to other industries like IT, consumer electronics, mobile and medical equipment that witnessed unprecedented demand during Covid-19.
At present, the positive demand of automobiles has started to come back and the semiconductor industry is finding it hard to cater to the increasing demand. Automotive players will have to wisely bring back the ball of the pendulum on their side to get hold of the required demand of semiconductors for their continued survival and growth, the report said.
Vinay Raghunath, partner and automotive sector leader, EY India, said, “Today, semiconductors are an essential part of the DNA of new age gadgets spanning smartphones, laptops and cars. The post-Covid demand growth across sectors has created a sudden splurge in demand for semiconductors which is another supply chain constraint that automotive manufacturers need to prioritise and address.”
Automobile OEMs were faced with the threat of decreased consumer mobility due to work from home and lockdowns during the onset of the pandemic. Vehicle manufacturers’ projections were initially correct as April ’20 to June ’20 witnessed nearly near zero offtake in automobile sales. Ironically, the pandemic also witnessed an increase in demand of high-end TVs, mobile phones, entertainment systems and laptops to serve the “forced to stay at home consumers”.
Yugesh Aglawe, partner and supply chain leader, EY India, said, “The current semiconductor shortage will certainly revive with time, however other similar disruptions may occur again. Automobile manufacturers should make use of rapid what-if scenario modelling capabilities that are available in modern day intelligent digital planning solutions to assess such risks in advance. The ones who do this will mitigate their risks better and win more often in the market.”
Semiconductor manufacturing is a complex global intertwined ecosystem, which has led to a supply chain that is vulnerable to macroeconomics, natural disasters and other factors. Semiconductor companies operate in several different countries and jurisdictions with country specific and international laws relating to health and environment regulations. One such example is the equipment for lithography, a vital step needed for front-end manufacturing, an area where one player commands more than 80% market share.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition revealed: India launch soon!

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition revealed: India launch soon!

BS6 CFMoto 300 NK revealed ahead of India launch: What to expect from 390 Duke, G310R rivalling streetfighter!

BS6 CFMoto 300 NK revealed ahead of India launch: What to expect from 390 Duke, G310R rivalling streetfighter!

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Sportier Polo GT-rival to be launched soon

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Sportier Polo GT-rival to be launched soon

BMW X3 SportX launched: Affordable X3 petrol variant gets these features

BMW X3 SportX launched: Affordable X3 petrol variant gets these features

World's lowest-priced electric vehicle: Detel Easy Plus and how it was made

World's lowest-priced electric vehicle: Detel Easy Plus and how it was made

Hyundai's 25 years in India: From Santro and SRK to leading SUV maker

Hyundai's 25 years in India: From Santro and SRK to leading SUV maker

Skoda Kushaq unveil on March 18: Brand's first SUV made for India

Skoda Kushaq unveil on March 18: Brand's first SUV made for India

New Porsche 911 GT3 gets massive wing, 510hp, manual transmission

New Porsche 911 GT3 gets massive wing, 510hp, manual transmission

Honda CB350 RS vs H'ness CB350: Key changes, price difference explained!

Honda CB350 RS vs H'ness CB350: Key changes, price difference explained!

Racing Team India earns 4th place finish in Asian LeMans Series

Racing Team India earns 4th place finish in Asian LeMans Series

India's fastest electric sportsbike: Kabira Mobility launches KM3000 & KM4000 with 150 km range

India's fastest electric sportsbike: Kabira Mobility launches KM3000 & KM4000 with 150 km range

Volkswagen Polo, Vento Turbo Edition launched: Sporty updates now from Rs 6.99 lakh

Volkswagen Polo, Vento Turbo Edition launched: Sporty updates now from Rs 6.99 lakh

Omega Seiki introduces electric three-wheeler with refrigeration for COVID-19 vaccine delivery

Omega Seiki introduces electric three-wheeler with refrigeration for COVID-19 vaccine delivery

F1 2021: Red Bull confirms to run Honda engine technology till 2025

F1 2021: Red Bull confirms to run Honda engine technology till 2025

Honda CB350 RS launched in India: What all you get for Rs 10,000 more than H'ness CB350

Honda CB350 RS launched in India: What all you get for Rs 10,000 more than H'ness CB350

Exclusive! Skoda Kushaq spotted in final testing: Creta, Seltos rival unveil in March 2021

Exclusive! Skoda Kushaq spotted in final testing: Creta, Seltos rival unveil in March 2021

New Honda CB350 Scrambler 2021 India Launch Live: Engine, features, expected price

New Honda CB350 Scrambler 2021 India Launch Live: Engine, features, expected price

Honda CB350 Scrambler India launch today: What to expect

Honda CB350 Scrambler India launch today: What to expect

Mahindra Scorpio gets new S3+ variant: Price, features, specs of the new base model

Mahindra Scorpio gets new S3+ variant: Price, features, specs of the new base model

Next-gen Jaguars to be pure electric: First all-electric Land Rover by 2024

Next-gen Jaguars to be pure electric: First all-electric Land Rover by 2024