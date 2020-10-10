Tata Technologies, GKN Automotive to open a new centre for developing e-mobility tech

Tata Technologies and GKN Automotive to start mobility software engineering centre.

By:Updated: Oct 10, 2020 11:58 AM
Warren Harris, MD & CEO, Tata Technologies

 

Tata Technologies, the engineering and product development digital services company, and GKN Automotive, the driveline systems and e-powertrain tech major, will open a global e-mobility software engineering centre in Bengaluru. The new centre will leverage Tata Technologies’ expertise in electric and embedded systems as well as its ability to attract India’s software engineering talent to work on GKN Automotive’s next-generation e-Drive technologies. “The ambition is to have a workforce of more than 100 world-class software engineers and support staff by the end of 2020. An accelerated recruitment drive is already in place to attract India’s best talent to develop GKN Automotive’s future advanced e-powertrain capabilities supplying global automotive manufacturers,” Tata Technologies said in a statement.

Warren Harris, MD & CEO of Tata Technologies, said, “Tata Technologies, with a vision of ‘engineering a better world’, enables global OEMs and Tier 1s manufacture and realise better products through its product design and engineering capabilities. This collaboration with GKN Automotive will significantly contribute towards the development of the next-generation of electric vehicles that are sustainable and help us achieve a greener world.”
Liam Butterworth, CEO, GKN Automotive, added, “This is an important initiative for GKN Automotive. Collaborating with Tata Technologies to build this centre is critical in enabling us draw upon the world-class software engineering talent in India and leverage Tata Technologies’ product engineering capabilities. Our e-Drive technologies have put us in a market-leading position, but this initiative will help us grow further, expanding and improving our technology capabilities.”

Spread across a 12,650 sq-ft area, the centre will house a design studio, lab stations, meeting and conference rooms, and a wellness area. It was completed in just six months, from layout to construction, and will open in phases, keeping in focus sanitisation and social distancing practices.

