Tata Technologies and Logility to offer digital solutions to automakers

This partnership aims to augment Tata Technologies’ digital transformation capabilities across the product development value chain and strengthen supply chain solutions.

By:May 24, 2021 4:28 PM
tata motorImage used for representation

Tata Technologies will join hands with Logility to offer customers in the wide spectrum of industrial, aerospace, medical devices as well as automotive, digital solutions. The pandemic has taught us that going digital in all our approaches is the best way. Logility happens to be a leading supply chain management company whereas Tata Technologies is a product development digital service as well as a global engineering firm. With the new normal settling in, its time to mitigate the effects of supply chain disruptions,  tackling supply-demand uncertainties, and maintaining continuity in the near term. This partnership aims to augment Tata Technologies’ digital transformation capabilities across the product development value chain and strengthen supply chain solutions. The Logility in the meanwhile brings in artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, and so on.

Keith Charron, COO, Logility, said, “Our collaboration with Tata Technologies will help businesses accelerate their digital transformation goals to achieve agility and resilience in their supply chains. We are excited to work with Tata Technologies and leverage their deep domain knowledge of the manufacturing industry to expand our global presence and help manufacturers address their supply chain challenges.”

Warren Harris, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Technologies, said, “Tata Technologies with a vision of ‘engineering a better world’ enables the manufacturing industry to design, build, manage and realize better products. Through this global collaboration, we aim to further accelerate our customer’s digital transformation journey by offering targeted digital supply chain solutions that leverage our intimate understanding of the manufacturing industry and Logility’s solution portfolio.”

It is unclear as of now if this collaboration has any bearing on the Indian auto market. Both these partners are open to provide their solutions to other car as well as bike makers across the globe. It is also being said that this partnership will go ahead based on the time, global economic uncertainty and so on.

 

