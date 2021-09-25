Tata says it has sold 10,000 EV: Tata says it has sold 10,000 EV

Early adopters have led the green mobility wave in India, the company says

On Friday, Tata Motors said it has on-boarded its 10,000th electric vehicle (EV) customer. “Leading the EV segment, this new milestone signifies a growing number of delighted customers of a Tata EV,” the company said in a statement. “The first 10,000 EVs have been led by the early adopters, and with this encouragement Tata Motors has built a viable roadmap for the future and is committed to staying on course with making EVs mainstream.”

Shailesh Chandra, president, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, added that this achievement (of 10,000 EVs) is a testament to the fact that the company’s EVs are resonating well with customers. “We are proud to have lived up to the high expectations of the early EV adopters and are thankful to them for their trust in the brand. They have laid a strong foundation for EV ownership to further expand and have created a path for prospective buyers to follow,” he said.

With over 70% market share (YTD FY22) in the EV space, Tata Motors also crossed the 1,000-unit-sales mark in a month in August 2021. The company added that it has a strong order book for its EVs.

EVs are dependent on charging infrastructure—both at home and public charging stations. For home charging, the company provides free home charging installation when a customer buys its EVs. As far as public charging is concerned, Tata Motors said it is ramping up the network with the help of other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance and Croma through an expansive e-mobility ecosystem called the Tata UniEVerse. Tata Power has already set up more than 700 charging installations in 120 cities.

Tata Motors had entered the passenger EV space with the Nexon EV in January 2020, and recently launched the Tigor EV. The company also launched the XPRES T electric sedan, its first product under the XPRES brand, for fleet customers.

10,000 charging stations across India

Hero Electric has partnered with Delhi-based EV charging solutions start-up Massive Mobility. Both will set up 10,000 EV charging stations across the country. This network, the partners said, can be availed of by all EVs and will push for more standardisation between manufacturers. Massive Mobility is working to design a smart connected network of charging solutions catering to three-wheeler and two-wheeler EVs. Through its cloud-based solutions, it enables parking and charging point owners to offer charging services to users.

