Tata Motors to supply 150 Nexon electric SUVs to EESL for Government use

EESL will procure Tata Nexon EVs at Rs 14.86 lakh each, which is Rs 13,000 cheaper than its ex-showroom price of Rs 14.99 lakh. These EVs procured by EESL will replace the existing fleet of petrol and diesel vehicles of the Central and State Government employees. Here are more details!

By:Updated: Sep 03, 2020 5:42 PM

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) will soon be procuring as many as 150 Nexon electric SUVs from Tata Motors. The company was selected through an international competitive bidding process that was aimed at increased participation. Tata Motors won the tender and will now be supplying 150 Nexon electric compact SUVs for government use. The letter of award for the procurement was presented to Tata Motors in the presence of Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors. The said procurement will utilize USD 5 Million from the recent grant provided by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).  EESL has received financing from ADB towards the cost of scaling up and financing high priority areas like Demand-Side Energy Efficiency Sector Projects.

The new electric vehicles procured by EESL will replace the existing fleet of petrol and diesel vehicles of the Central and State Government employees.  Moreover, EESL has already received an order for 300 Long Range EVs from The Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT), Kerala to be supplied in the initial phase. EESL will procure Tata Nexon EVs at Rs 14.86 lakh each, which is Rs 13,000 cheaper than its ex-showroom price of Rs 14.99 lakh.

Commenting on the latest development, Saurabh Kumar, Executive Vice Chairperson, EESL said that a shift to EVs, facilitated by EESL’s e-mobility program will reduce dependence on oil imports and promote power capacity addition in India. He further added that this will greatly enhance the energy security of India and will also lead to a reduction in GHG emissions from the transport sector. Furthermore, EESL is also working on rapid establishment of EV charging stations that will give a fillip to the electric vehicle sales going forward.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said that electric mobility is gaining ground in India and the partnerships such as these are pivotal for building the requisite momentum. He also states that Tata Motors has been partnering EESL and are pleased to provide more EVs to them for government use, enabling a smooth and sustainable transition to a future-oriented mobility solution.

