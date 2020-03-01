Tata Motors sold 38,002 units in February 2020 with 34 percent decline

Talking of the passenger vehicle segment, Tata Motors reported a 12,430 monthly sales in the month of February 2020 while the sales in February 2019 stood at 18,110 units.

By:Updated: March 1, 2020 7:52:51 PM

Tata Motors has announced its sales numbers for the month of February 2020. During the said period, the company sold a total of 38,002 vehicles in comparison to 57,221 vehicles sold during the same period last month.  That said, the company registered a 34 percent decline. Talking of the passenger vehicle segment, Tata Motors reported a 12,430 monthly sales in the month of February 2020 while the sales in February 2019 stood at 18,110 units. With this, the brand reported a decline of 31 percent in sales.

Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said that the commercial vehicle domestic sales in February 2020 was almost 35% lower than last year. Retail in February was ahead of wholesale by 37%, helped in bring down stocks even further to an all-time low. He added that the retail in M&HCV grew by 23% over last month with the fleet buyers stepping up purchases. Tata Motors is on track for the BSVI migration, with BSIV stocks being consumed as per plan and BSVI production initiated. He also said that the supply disruptions from the COVID-19 outbreak in China could have some impact on the BSVI transition and all efforts are underway to mitigate it.

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. added to it by saying that the company’s new Altroz received an overwhelming response. The brand’s new product portfolio has built a strong order book since its launch end of January. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 in China and a recent fire incident at one of the company’s strategic vendors affected the vehicle production and wholesale volume. He also said that multiple actions are being taken to reduce the impact, staying close to Tata’s customers by providing transparency of the delivery situation. On a positive note, Tata’s BS6 vehicle stock is well below the targeted level and the company is well placed for the BSIV-BSVI transition and with the strong customer interest in the new portfolio and a step up in market activation, Tata is confident of improving its market competitiveness and volume growth in the coming months.

