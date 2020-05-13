Tata Motors resumes production at Pantnagar, Sanand plants: 600 dealerships reopen amid lockdown

Around 200 dealerships and 300 workshops for Tata passenger vehicles and 400+ sales outlets and 885 workshops for the Tata commercial vehicles have restarted operations.

Tata Motors has announced the restart of manufacturing operations for both passenger and commercial vehicles. The company has restarted manufacturing at its Pantnagar and Sanand plants that are located in Uttarakhand and Gujarat respectively. On the other hand, Tata Motors plants in Lucknow, Dharwad, Jamshedpur and Pune are in final stages of readiness before the production restart which is expected in a few days from now. The company says that this commencement of operations follows the receipt of all necessary approvals from the relevant Government authorities.

Tata Motors say that dedicated ‘Restart’ teams at each location have curated the detailed guidelines. Moreover, the teams have also conducted intensive trainings for maintaining social distancing at all workplaces, shop floors and canteen facilities. In addition to this, enhanced sanitization measures are implemented and limited required staff is asked to come to work either in personal vehicles or company transport.

Every employee that comes to rejoin the workplace is also required to download and use the ‘Aarogya Setu’ app. Moreover, the workers are also required to periodically check-in and declare the status of their own and their family’s health on Tata Motors in-house health track portal. In addition, all the employees and visitors that are entering and exiting the Tata Motors plant premises are also being screened at present for temperature checks.

Tata Motors has also announced through a press statement that around 200 dealerships and 300 workshops for passenger vehicles and 400+ sales outlets and 885 workshops for the commercial vehicles have restarted operations with a new set of standard operating procedure (SOPs) that include minimal interactions and maintaining prudent social distance while at the same time engaging with customers.

The company also says that the documents for vehicle insurance and registration are being collected via mail or through specially installed drop boxes and the vehicle deliveries are being done only after all formalities get completed.

Moreover, Tata Motors is also providing test drives on request with prior appointment at the customer’s preferred location. During the test drive, only one person drives the vehicle with a dealer staff member sitting at the rear seat in order to avoid any physical contact. The test drive vehicle is also fully sanitised and protective covers including shielding the interiors of the vehicle that come in contact while driving.

