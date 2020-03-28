Tata Motors PV business to be a new subsidiary: Here’s what it means!

The company also announced the appointment of Shailesh Chandra, president EV and corporate strategy, as president PV business, including EV, with effect from April 1, 2020.

By:Published: March 28, 2020 11:34:17 AM

Tata Motors on Friday said its board has approved to carve out its passenger vehicle business, including electric vehicle vertical, into a separate standalone entity. This means the company’s commercial vehicle business would be separated from the passenger vehicle vertical. The company also announced the appointment of Shailesh Chandra, president EV and corporate strategy, as president PV business, including EV, with effect from April 1, 2020. He will be assuming responsibility for the PV business from Mayank Pareek, who will be superannuating from Tata Motors at the end of February 2021.

“Shailesh’s appointment at the start of the new financial year gives him the opportunity to shape the organisation as we ready it to operate as a subsidiary once the necessary approvals are in place. Shailesh and Mayank will work on transition over the next few weeks,” the company said.

“The company’s board has in-principle approved to subsidiarise company’s passenger vehicle (PV) business (including EV) by transferring relevant assets, IPs and employees directly relatable to the PV business for it to be fully functional on a standalone basis through a slump sale,” Tata Motors (TML) said in a statement.

However, certain shared services and central functions will be retained at TML to deliver cost efficiencies for the entire group, the company added. The proposed transfer shall be implemented through a scheme of arrangement, which will be tabled for board approval over the next few weeks, the company said. “We expect the transfer process to be completed in the next one year,” it added.

Elaborating on the rationale for separating the passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle businesses, Tata Motors said, the PV business landscape is seeing rapid transformation in the form of tightening emission norms, push towards electrification, enhanced disruptions from autonomous and connected technologies. Additionally, India continues to remain an attractive market for global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) while the aspiration levels of the Indian consumer continue to rise, requiring stepped up investments in contemporary products in a competitive market, it added. “A move towards subsidiarisation of the PV business is the first step in securing mutually beneficial strategic alliances that provide access to products, architectures, powertrains, new age technologies and capital,” the company said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda CT125 makes global debut: Why this off-road moped is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh!

Honda CT125 makes global debut: Why this off-road moped is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh!

Automobile dealers get 10-day extension for BS4 vehicle sales after lockdown ends

Automobile dealers get 10-day extension for BS4 vehicle sales after lockdown ends

Honda CB-F Concept revealed: Announces virtual motorcycle show

Honda CB-F Concept revealed: Announces virtual motorcycle show

Tata Motors extends warranty period till 31st July: Check if it applies on your vehicle

Tata Motors extends warranty period till 31st July: Check if it applies on your vehicle

Lightest e-bike cycle kit launched: 50kmph top speed, 90Nm torque, 1000W power

Lightest e-bike cycle kit launched: 50kmph top speed, 90Nm torque, 1000W power

BMW and 3t announce collaboration for special edition BMW bicycles

BMW and 3t announce collaboration for special edition BMW bicycles

Kia Motors appoints Ho-sung Song as President: To spearhead Plan-S global strategy

Kia Motors appoints Ho-sung Song as President: To spearhead Plan-S global strategy

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles clears all BS4 stock: All BharatBenz trucks and buses now BS6 compliant

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles clears all BS4 stock: All BharatBenz trucks and buses now BS6 compliant

Coronavirus lockdown: Five ideas for petrolheads to ward off boredom

Coronavirus lockdown: Five ideas for petrolheads to ward off boredom

Lexus LX450d discontinued: Will only have petrol or hybrid engines in future

Lexus LX450d discontinued: Will only have petrol or hybrid engines in future

VW Transporter turns 70: The Microbus becomes longest surviving commercial vehicle

VW Transporter turns 70: The Microbus becomes longest surviving commercial vehicle

TVS Apache RTR 310 launch date, expected price and features

TVS Apache RTR 310 launch date, expected price and features

Renault Kwid AMT BS6 Review: Pros and cons of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso rival

Renault Kwid AMT BS6 Review: Pros and cons of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso rival

Goodwood Festival of Speed postponed: New dates to be announced in coming weeks

Goodwood Festival of Speed postponed: New dates to be announced in coming weeks

This one Indian state failed to lower accidents even after Motor Vehicle Act 2019

This one Indian state failed to lower accidents even after Motor Vehicle Act 2019

Covid19: No toll collection on National Highways during lockdown period

Covid19: No toll collection on National Highways during lockdown period

Coivd19: Bajaj Auto commits Rs 100 crore for medical relief

Coivd19: Bajaj Auto commits Rs 100 crore for medical relief

Coronavirus impact! Benelli shuts operations at Hyderabad plant till 31st March

Coronavirus impact! Benelli shuts operations at Hyderabad plant till 31st March

2020 MotoGP: Spanish GP postponed - fifth MotoGP round to be affected by coronavirus

2020 MotoGP: Spanish GP postponed - fifth MotoGP round to be affected by coronavirus

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Low Rider BS6 launched: Key changes and price difference listed!

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Low Rider BS6 launched: Key changes and price difference listed!