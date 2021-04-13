Tata Motors’ international PV Business Marketing Head, Sujan Roy, joins Ashok Leyland

With such a wealth of experience in the auto industry, it is likely that he will be with Ashok Leyland perhaps looking after its electric vehicle business or international CV portfolio.

Tata Motors’ international passenger vehicle Business Marketing Head, Sujan Roy, quit the organisation earlier this year. However, the reason for leaving as well as his next assignment were relatively unknown. Now, news has come in that Sujan has joined Ashok Leyland. While his designation with Ashok Leyland hasn’t been revealed yet, he was an integral part of Tata Motors. He has served in that organisation for close to 10 years. He has also served as the General Manager for corporate strategy and business transformation at Tata Motors. Express Drives last caught up with him during the 2020 Auto Expo. Prior to his stint with Tata Motors, Sujan was with Volkswagen India as its product marketing as well as training head. He worked with VW for almost four years. Sujan also served with Honda Car India as its planning head for two years.

Sujan has also worked as the senior Brand Manager for the Mahindra Scorpio for two years. Prior to that he was also the Brand Manager with Mercedes-Benz India for the C-Class sedan. Sujan has also spent time in the Middle East, working for Lexus. With such a wealth of experience in the auto industry, it is likely that he will be with Ashok Leyland perhaps looking after its electric vehicle business. His stint with Tata Motors also had him supervise the EV business.

On his social media posts, Sujan Roy wrote “After 10 years I bid farewell to Tata Motors, my longest stint ever. Amazing opportunities to learn, contribute, push myself to lead a talented team and always a role in moments of glory for the company. Thanks to the PVIB team, present and past, which I have had the privilege to serve with. It is good fortune to have wise leaders and superiors.”

On his appointment, his social media post read

TO NEW BEGINNINGS... Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken, And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools: If you can make one heap of all your winnings And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss, And lose, and start again at your beginnings And never breathe a word about your loss;

