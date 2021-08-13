Tata Motors, Gujarat government partner for Vehicle Scrappage Centre in Ahmedabad

This Registered Vehicle Scrappage Facility is being set up in Ahmedabad and will handle end-of-life commercial vehicles as well as passenger cars.

By:August 13, 2021 5:57 PM

After PM Modi officially launched the Vehicle Scrappage policy today, Tata Motors has now partnered with the Gujarat government. The new facility will be compliant with the latest scrappage policy of the MoRTH, and vehicle dismantling guidelines of ARAI and Central Pollution Control Board. The Ports and Transport department has signed the MoU on behalf of the Gujarat government. This Registered Vehicle Scrappage Facility is being set up in Ahmedabad and will handle end-of-life commercial vehicles as well as passenger cars. Up to 36,000 vehicles can be recycled in a year here. The MoU was signed at the Investor Summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in presence of Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, and other delegates from Gujarat government and centre.

Vehicle Scrappage policy launched by PM Modi: Polluting, unfit cars/bikes to be scrapped

The Ports and Transport Department promises to help with the necessary approvals as per the rules and regulations of the State Government of Gujarat. This also includes the draft vehicle scrappage policy released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for setting up of the RVSF. Overall, this new centre will address the intent of all stakeholders with benefits such as low import bill for scrap and crude oil, job opportunities for MSMEs, the possibility of upside in new vehicle sales for OEMs, low operation cost for vehicle owners, safer and cleaner vehicles for consumers and a sustainable environment for all. A chosen partner will help Tata Motors with setting up the scrapping centre.

Girish Wagh, executive director & president – Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to support this initiative through a partner for the setting up of the scrapping facility (RVSF) in Ahmedabad. It is indeed a historic step for Tata Motors as the company announces its participation in the vehicle scrapping space. Appropriate scrapping of end-of-life vehicles will have sustained benefits for the ecosystem stakeholders and the environment alike. The scrappage policy by the MoRTH is a welcome move and a step in the right direction to promote safer and cleaner vehicles in India, and it is a crucial step in building a circular economy. As a responsible corporate, Tata Motors is committed to a sustainable future and look forward to support this initiative through this association with the Government of Gujarat.”

