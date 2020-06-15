Tata Motors buys out JV partner’s stake in JT Special Vehicles: Do Tiago JTP or Tigor JTP owners need to worry?

Jayem Automotives has an expertise in design, development, prototyping and production of performance variants of automobiles. It also built the MRF2000, a Formula 1 racing car. The Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP were made available in the year 2018 at select Tata Motors dealerships at respective prices of Rs 6.39 lakh and Rs 7.49 lakh.

By:Published: June 15, 2020 10:43 AM

 

Owing to poor response of its performance cars coupled with Covid-19 impact, Tata Motors said that it has signed an agreement with Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives to buy out the 50% stake of the latter in the joint venture — JT Special Vehicles (JTSV) — for an undisclosed sum.  Tata Motors said it would be purchasing of 25,00,000 shares of the face value of Rs 10 each, representing 50% of the paid-up equity share capital of JTSV from the JV partner, thereby making JTSV a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. For the fiscal 2019, the JV reported a turnover of Rs 11.34 crore, whereas it was Rs 5.91 crore in FY20. Tata Motors said JTSV was formed in 2017 as a 50:50 JV between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives to develop high performance versions of TML passenger cars under the ‘JTP’ brand. The Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP that were launched in late 2018 gained much appreciation for their styling and performance, forming a loyal follower base. “However, the passenger car segment witnessed a challenging FY19-20, exacerbated with mandatory change in regulations and the current Covid-19 pandemic, which has impacted the demand in this niche category of vehicles,” Tata Motors said.

“In light of this ongoing scenario, both Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives found it prudent to discontinue this venture. Tata Motors will continue to provide all requisite support and service to customers and users of Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP cars at its select dealerships, ensuring hassle -free ownership.”  Tata Motors had stopped producing these two performance models a few months ago due to changing emission norms as well as poor consumer response.

Jayem Automotives is an automotive company with expertise in design, development, prototyping and production of performance variants of automobiles. It also built the MRF2000, a Formula 1 racing car. The Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP were made available in late 2018 at select Tata Motors dealerships at Rs 6.39 lakh and Rs 7.49 lakh, respectively.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Range-topping BMW X7 M50d launched: Range Rover Sport rival specs, features, price

Range-topping BMW X7 M50d launched: Range Rover Sport rival specs, features, price

Those who talk of zero tolerance, tolerating graft of the 'big fish': Priyanka slams UP govt

Those who talk of zero tolerance, tolerating graft of the 'big fish': Priyanka slams UP govt

2020 MotoGP back in business! Season to begin with double-header at Jerez in July

2020 MotoGP back in business! Season to begin with double-header at Jerez in July

Tata Motors buys out Jayem Auto stakes in JTSV: What this means for Tiago, Tigor JTP customers

Tata Motors buys out Jayem Auto stakes in JTSV: What this means for Tiago, Tigor JTP customers

Royal Enfield bookings back to pre-COVID level, three-month delay in new product launches

Royal Enfield bookings back to pre-COVID level, three-month delay in new product launches

Exclusive: New-gen Skoda Octavia, Kodiaq petrol launch timeline confirmed: All-new Rapid launch in 2021

Exclusive: New-gen Skoda Octavia, Kodiaq petrol launch timeline confirmed: All-new Rapid launch in 2021

Good news! Royal Enfield to launch new range of women's riding gear

Good news! Royal Enfield to launch new range of women's riding gear

Mahindra seeking investors for Ssangyong: Ready to hand over control of the brand

Mahindra seeking investors for Ssangyong: Ready to hand over control of the brand

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos comparison: Which to buy? Features, EX vs HTK and more

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos comparison: Which to buy? Features, EX vs HTK and more

Honda Cars recalls City, Jazz, Amaze and more in India over fuel pump issue: Check if your car is affected

Honda Cars recalls City, Jazz, Amaze and more in India over fuel pump issue: Check if your car is affected

Gran Turismo 7 coming to PlayStation 5: Tuning parts, Trial Mountain, GT Cafe & so much more

Gran Turismo 7 coming to PlayStation 5: Tuning parts, Trial Mountain, GT Cafe & so much more

Buyback offers on Toyota Glanza, Yaris: Finance schemes announced for June 2020

Buyback offers on Toyota Glanza, Yaris: Finance schemes announced for June 2020

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Mahindra offering special discounts for COVID workers on Scorpio, Bolero: Here's how much

Mahindra offering special discounts for COVID workers on Scorpio, Bolero: Here's how much

Exclusive: Mitsubishi planning new India innings with Creta, Fortuner rivals from Jamshedpur!

Exclusive: Mitsubishi planning new India innings with Creta, Fortuner rivals from Jamshedpur!

New-Gen Mahindra Thar launch in October: Two new models in the works

New-Gen Mahindra Thar launch in October: Two new models in the works

RR Global to launch made-in-India electric two-wheelers under BGauss brand name

RR Global to launch made-in-India electric two-wheelers under BGauss brand name

Triumph T100 Black and T120 Black launched in India: Prices start at Rs 8.87 lakh

Triumph T100 Black and T120 Black launched in India: Prices start at Rs 8.87 lakh

Video: Auto-rickshaw racing where crashing is normal will leave you stunned

Video: Auto-rickshaw racing where crashing is normal will leave you stunned

Tata AutoComp signs MoU with Tellus Power Green to install electric vehicle charging stations

Tata AutoComp signs MoU with Tellus Power Green to install electric vehicle charging stations