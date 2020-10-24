Tata Motors bags order of 6413 vehicles from Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation for this LCV

Tata Ace Gold LCV is currently available at the showrooms in diesel, petrol and CNG BS6-compliant engine options. The Tata Ace is claimed to offer benefits like low maintenance and operating costs, high resale value and good driving comfort as well.

Tata Motors has recently bagged an order of 6,413 vehicles from the Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation. The company said in a press statement that it emerged as the top bidder, as per the terms and conditions of the government body. As a part of this order, the company will be delivering the fully-built Tata Ace Gold LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle). The said vehicles will be used as mobile dispensing units for the doorstep delivery of supplies in Andhra Pradesh, and will be customized by Tata Motors to suit the application. The company says that the Tata Ace Gold was chosen for its value-for-money, durability and versatility and the e-bidding process was carried out through the Government e-Marketplace. Tata Ace Gold LCV is currently available at the showrooms in diesel, petrol and CNG BS6-compliant engine options.

Tata Ace LCV is claimed to offer benefits like low maintenance and operating costs, high resale value and good driving comfort as well. Tata Ace brand celebrates its 15th anniversary and has emerged as the trusted partner for over 22 lakh entrepreneurs and happy owners to date. Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line, SCV & PU, Tata Motors said that the brand is delighted to be associated with Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation.

He adds that it is one of the most prestigious orders that Tata Motors has won to date and the company will not only be delivering the customized, fully-built Ace Gold mini trucks, but will also be helping the corporation in the comprehensive maintenance of the vehicles. Pathak also stated that it gives him immense joy to see that Tata’s upgraded range of BS6 vehicles is extremely well received by the customers.

