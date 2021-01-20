Tata Motors bags 98 CESS-related patents in 2020, filed 80

Tata Motors says that its dedicated focus on R&D over the years has led to a consistent introduction of new technologies, practices and processes that have since become the front runners in the automotive world.

Tata Motors has announced that it had accelerated its drive for engineering excellence and innovation in the year 2020 and in the process, had filed 80 patents. Last year, the company received 98 patents and in most of the cases, these patents relate to the megatrend of CESS (connected, electrified, sustainable and safe) automobiles and encircle a mix of improvements in automotive electronics, noise vibration and harshness, conventional and advanced powertrain systems, and crash safety under the various categories of Industrial Designs, Copyrights and Notarizations. Tata Motors says that its dedicated focus on R&D over the years has led to a consistent introduction of new technologies, practices and processes that have since become the front runners in the automotive world.

Tata Motors’ has also received numerous prestigious awards and recognitions with the recent one being the 6th CII’s Industrial IP Award for ‘Best Patents Portfolio for a Large (Manufacturing/Engineering) Organization’ for 2020. Moreover, it has been awarded the IP Excellence Recognition award at 2019 Questel Executive IP Summit and the company has also been acknowledged amongst India’s Top 15 Innovative Companies by Clarivate Analytics in 2019.

Speaking on the latest announcement Rajendra Petkar, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors said that Tata Motors has a rich history of introducing innovations that develop to become industry benchmarks. He adds that the brand encourages its talented team to think afresh and challenge the status quo in the consistent pursuit of excellence. A carefully curated solution-oriented approach enables the company to collectively ideate, innovate and collaborate to evolve new technologies, products and processes to delight customers.

Petkar further said that consistently developing intellectual capabilities and properties at an institutional level is key for advancing India’s auto industry’s role in building ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. He concluded his statement by saying that at Tata Motors, the objective is to create best in class ‘Make in India’ products that offer global standards design, safety, comfort and driveability.

