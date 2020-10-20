Tata AutoComp aims to become USD 3 billion company in 5 years

By:October 20, 2020 10:36 AM

 

Tata AutoComp Systems, a Tata Group auto-component company, has set itself a target to become a $3-billion company by 2025. Speaking at the virtual celebrations to mark 25 years of the Tata AutoComp business, Arvind Goel, MD, Tata AutoComp Systems, said over the past 25 years, Tata AutoComp has transitioned from a local player to a global player through its own businesses as well as joint ventures with leading global companies. “Our goal is to be a $3-billion company by 2025”, Goel said. Ratan Tata, founder-chairman of Tata AutoComp, and chairman, Tata Trusts, spoke to employees, customers and suppliers and said his vision was to establish a formal auto-component company in India that could bring in technology for the nascent auto industry in those times. He further spoke of the challenges faced in those early days to attract global premier companies to invest in India.

Tata said they established JVs with many global auto component companies which laid a strong foundation was for Tata AutoComp Systems. Pravin Kadle, chairman, Tata AutoComp Systems, said, Tata AutoComp was continuously enhancing its customer and product portfolio and also been investing in creating strong systems and processes under the Tata Business Excellence Model. Tata AutoComp completed 25 years of its existence on October 17. It serves almost all auto OEMs and tier-1 suppliers in the world and has also now developed a portfolio for the emerging EV segment. The company has 10 JVs with global auto component industry players.

