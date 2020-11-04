Switching to CNG power gets easier: Drive CNG launches CNG kit installation and services

An initiative to help reduce the fossil fuel consumption of automobiles in India, Drive CNG, an Indian startup, has launched its CNG Kit installation and services in the county to offer a reliable CNG conversion of vehicles in the aftermarket.

By:November 4, 2020 6:45 PM

Till now, if you wanted to save on petrol, diesel consumption of your vehicle, you had two options. First, buy a factory fitted car that runs on LPG or CNG, or head over to the unregulated aftermarket in India had a CNG kit retrofitted locally to your car. While CNG and LPG powered cars from the factory come in only a handful of choices, the unregulated aftermarket has been the go-to choice for many. However, quality of the job, as well as safety, have always been a cause for concern with the offerings in the aftermarket. Now an Indian startup called Drive CNG has launched its CNG Kit Installation, CNG cylinder hydro testing and other CNG vehicle servicing in India.

Mrityunjay Kumar, Co-founder, Drive CNG said, “At Drive CNG, we are committed to offering original and branded CNG kits and spare parts to all CNG vehicle users. We take pride in assuring that we use only superior quality products for retro fitment.” Kumar says that all CNG retro fitment related issues are handled at its authorised service centres. This is done to ensure that CNG vehicle owners of the safety, comfort and ease of driving for themselves and their family members.

Drive CNG has rolled out specialised services of skilled technicians at its Drive CNG certified partner garages. The technicians will be able to deliver services like CNG kit fitment, CNG car servicing, Hydro Testing, RC Endorsement. Drive CNG’s initiative is said to help promote cleaner fuel in automobiles and reduce the consumption of fossil fuels. Additionally, help provide a professional level of service, maintenance and fitment of CNG powered vehicles in India. The company claims that its authorised service partners follow all government norms for endorsement of CNG on RC and Hydro Testing of cylinders.

