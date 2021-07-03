Switch Mobility signs pact with logistic operators for 2,000-strong e-LCV fleet

With the combined expertise of its teams in the UK and India, Switch will build on its experience of having more than 280 EVs in service with over 26 million miles covered.

Switch Mobility, the new electrified commercial vehicles (CVs) group formed by combining the operations of Hinduja flagship Ashok Leyland and the UK’s former Optare company, announced its formal launch on Friday. It said it has signed customer agreements with leading logistic operators and secured orders for a 2,000-strong e-LCV fleet with customer trials starting this month.

A new leadership team has been appointed to leverage the legacy manufacturing and innovation capabilities of Ashok Leyland and Optare. Andy Palmer has been appointed the executive vice-chairman and CEO effective July 1, supported by an experienced team of experts, which includes Nitin Seth as COO, Sarwant Singh Saini as chief planning officer and Roger Blakey as chief technical officer.

Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman of Switch Mobility, said: “Hinduja Group is focused on providing the needed thrust to our ongoing initiatives in the rapidly growing zero-carbon mobility sector. This is orchestrated through combining the advanced engineering and development skills in the UK and India to address the demand in global markets.”

With the combined expertise of its teams in the UK and India, Switch will build on its experience of having more than 280 EVs in service with over 26 million miles covered. The company’s potential has been enhanced through technological collaboration with partners, including Siemens, to deliver e-mobility solutions that already offer the lowest total cost of ownership for CV customers in India.

Palmer said: “Switch holds a unique position in an increasingly competitive marketplace. We embrace the ethos of a start-up and enjoy the legacies of intellectual property, borne from more than a decade of technical expertise and engineering experience, that is already revenue-generating and delivering for our customers.”

