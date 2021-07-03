Switch Mobility signs pact with logistic operators for 2,000-strong e-LCV fleet

With the combined expertise of its teams in the UK and India, Switch will build on its experience of having more than 280 EVs in service with over 26 million miles covered.

By:July 3, 2021 1:18 AM
Image used for representation

Switch Mobility, the new electrified commercial vehicles (CVs) group formed by combining the operations of Hinduja flagship Ashok Leyland and the UK’s former Optare company, announced its formal launch on Friday. It said it has signed customer agreements with leading logistic operators and secured orders for a 2,000-strong e-LCV fleet with customer trials starting this month.

A new leadership team has been appointed to leverage the legacy manufacturing and innovation capabilities of Ashok Leyland and Optare. Andy Palmer has been appointed the executive vice-chairman and CEO effective July 1, supported by an experienced team of experts, which includes Nitin Seth as COO, Sarwant Singh Saini as chief planning officer and Roger Blakey as chief technical officer.

Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman of Switch Mobility, said: “Hinduja Group is focused on providing the needed thrust to our ongoing initiatives in the rapidly growing zero-carbon mobility sector. This is orchestrated through combining the advanced engineering and development skills in the UK and India to address the demand in global markets.”

With the combined expertise of its teams in the UK and India, Switch will build on its experience of having more than 280 EVs in service with over 26 million miles covered. The company’s potential has been enhanced through technological collaboration with partners, including Siemens, to deliver e-mobility solutions that already offer the lowest total cost of ownership for CV customers in India.

Palmer said: “Switch holds a unique position in an increasingly competitive marketplace. We embrace the ethos of a start-up and enjoy the legacies of intellectual property, borne from more than a decade of technical expertise and engineering experience, that is already revenue-generating and delivering for our customers.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Ducati Multistrada V4 teased ahead of India launch: All about world's most powerful ADV

Ducati Multistrada V4 teased ahead of India launch: All about world's most powerful ADV

Ola Electric scooter revealed through CEO ride in Bangalore: To rival Ather 450X and TVS iQube

Ola Electric scooter revealed through CEO ride in Bangalore: To rival Ather 450X and TVS iQube

FAME II Scheme Amendments: The right push for India's EV industry

FAME II Scheme Amendments: The right push for India's EV industry

Ather Energy's 10th experience centre in India opens in Delhi: All details

Ather Energy's 10th experience centre in India opens in Delhi: All details

Omega Seiki EV range to use Valeo electric powertrains: MoU signed

Omega Seiki EV range to use Valeo electric powertrains: MoU signed

'Senna' producer Manish Pandey to direct docuseries on Bernie Ecclestone

'Senna' producer Manish Pandey to direct docuseries on Bernie Ecclestone

Two-wheeler sales pick up in June 2021: Royal Enfield registers 13% growth, TVS up 25%

Two-wheeler sales pick up in June 2021: Royal Enfield registers 13% growth, TVS up 25%

EVTRIC Motors to invest Rs 100cr in India: New electric scooter launch soon

EVTRIC Motors to invest Rs 100cr in India: New electric scooter launch soon

Honda sells 4,767 cars in June 2021 reporting a whopping 241% growth: All details

Honda sells 4,767 cars in June 2021 reporting a whopping 241% growth: All details

BMW M5 Competition launched in India: Four-door V8 that does 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seonds

BMW M5 Competition launched in India: Four-door V8 that does 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seonds

June 2021 car sales: Maruti Suzuki reports 142% growth with over 1.24 lakh units sold

June 2021 car sales: Maruti Suzuki reports 142% growth with over 1.24 lakh units sold

Tata Motors to launch 'Dark Edition' for Harrier, Nexon and Altroz soon

Tata Motors to launch 'Dark Edition' for Harrier, Nexon and Altroz soon

Video: BMW-powered convertible flying car completes test flight between airports

Video: BMW-powered convertible flying car completes test flight between airports

Price hike alert! Benelli Leoncino 500 scrambler now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Benelli Leoncino 500 scrambler now costlier in India by this much

TVS iQube electric scooter launched in Pune: Undercuts Ather 450X price

TVS iQube electric scooter launched in Pune: Undercuts Ather 450X price

Bajaj Auto reports 24% jump in sales in June 2021: Exports up 45%

Bajaj Auto reports 24% jump in sales in June 2021: Exports up 45%

BS6 CFMoto 650 NK, 650 MT, 650 GT launched in India: Now costlier, less powerful!

BS6 CFMoto 650 NK, 650 MT, 650 GT launched in India: Now costlier, less powerful!

Hyundai reaches 1 crore production milestone at Chennai plant with new Alcazar

Hyundai reaches 1 crore production milestone at Chennai plant with new Alcazar

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa bookings to reopen tomorrow: Token amount, how to book!

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa bookings to reopen tomorrow: Token amount, how to book!

Prevail unveils three new electric scooters with 110-km range: Launch in July

Prevail unveils three new electric scooters with 110-km range: Launch in July