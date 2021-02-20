Switch Delhi: An initiative to combat air pollution

Even after considering pollution generated by the generation of electricity (mostly using coal), it found that each e-bike can save up to 350 kg of CO2 emissions each year.

February 20, 2021 10:42 AM
Legacy and new-age businesses alike such as Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Ampere, Okinawa, and several others are also establishing similar units pan IndiaImage used for representation.

To curb air pollution, the Delhi government announced ‘Switch Delhi Campaign’ on February 4, 2021. It’s an eight-week long campaign to sensitise Delhiites about the advantages of electric vehicles (EVs). Also, all Delhi government departments will switch to EVs within six months.
To minimise vehicular pollution, the EV policy was announced in August 2020, and the vision is to run at least 25% EVs by 2024. The highlights include:

  • Highest incentive on the purchase of EVs amongst states;
  • Maximum Rs 30,000 subsidy on two-wheelers;
  • Target of 5,00,000 registrations in five years;
  • Free road tax as well as registration fees;
  • Scrapping incentive for exchanging petrol or diesel vehicles

RWAs, big companies, market associations, malls and cinema halls could play a leading role for this campaign by setting up charging stations on their premises.
The role of the youth
The Delhi government has requested the youth to adopt EVs, who constitute around 35% of the total pollution, and their participation can help achieve the desired goals.
E-mobility
According to a recent research, mere 5% conversion of petrol/diesel cars to EVs can save about 45 lakh litres of fuel. Even after considering pollution generated by the generation of electricity (mostly using coal), it found that each e-bike can save up to 350 kg of CO2 emissions each year.
Transition to EVs is not only about meeting low carbon goals, but also to solve complicated problems like energy security, air pollution and job creation. Advancement of electric mobility aims at solving multiple issues prevailing in India, along with revitalisation of auto industry.
The policy by the Delhi government could be a game-changer even if at least taxi-cabs and public vehicles switch to zero-emission EVs. Apart from this, enhanced industry cooperation and greater consumer awareness can foster the adoption of EVs in India.

Alok Singh is co-founder & CEO, Travomint

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan deliveries begin: 100 bikes handed over to customers in Kerala

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan deliveries begin: 100 bikes handed over to customers in Kerala

All-new Honda HR-V unveiled: Gets new hybrid powertrain, enhanced fuel efficiency

All-new Honda HR-V unveiled: Gets new hybrid powertrain, enhanced fuel efficiency

Yamaha's upcoming fully-faired MT-07 supersport can be the R6 replacement: Here's what to expect!

Yamaha's upcoming fully-faired MT-07 supersport can be the R6 replacement: Here's what to expect!

Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 commercial electric bike launched: Boasts 350kg payload, higher range

Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 commercial electric bike launched: Boasts 350kg payload, higher range

Volkswagen India looking to bring in electric cars: First car to be expected by this time

Volkswagen India looking to bring in electric cars: First car to be expected by this time

Ather Energy opens experience center in Pune: 40-city presence in India by 2021 end

Ather Energy opens experience center in Pune: 40-city presence in India by 2021 end

How the Nissan Magnite is made: One car every five minutes

How the Nissan Magnite is made: One car every five minutes

Pre-owned diesel car sales jump to 65% in 2020, Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire most searched vehicle: Droom

Pre-owned diesel car sales jump to 65% in 2020, Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire most searched vehicle: Droom

TVS Apache RR310 price hiked: Now closer to KTM RC390's pricing

TVS Apache RR310 price hiked: Now closer to KTM RC390's pricing

McLaren Artura breaks cover! Plug-in hybrid supercar with 671 hp and 330 km/h top speed

McLaren Artura breaks cover! Plug-in hybrid supercar with 671 hp and 330 km/h top speed

India's fastest electric bike SVM Prana video review: Top speed, range, acceleration tested!

India's fastest electric bike SVM Prana video review: Top speed, range, acceleration tested!

Suzuki Burgman BS6 Bluetooth video review: Mileage, specs, features

Suzuki Burgman BS6 Bluetooth video review: Mileage, specs, features

Volkswagen Taigun spearheading brand's transformation to an SUV maker for Indians

Volkswagen Taigun spearheading brand's transformation to an SUV maker for Indians

After rocket thrusters, Elon Musk now wants upcoming Tesla Roadster to 'hover'

After rocket thrusters, Elon Musk now wants upcoming Tesla Roadster to 'hover'

Kia K8 unveiled: Striking-looking sedan might be launched in India

Kia K8 unveiled: Striking-looking sedan might be launched in India

BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 launched in India: Cheaper than BS4 model by this much!

BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 launched in India: Cheaper than BS4 model by this much!

eBikeGo electric two-wheeler logistics to expand to 30 cities by 2022: Secures Rs 10.91 crore funding

eBikeGo electric two-wheeler logistics to expand to 30 cities by 2022: Secures Rs 10.91 crore funding

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition revealed: India launch soon!

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition revealed: India launch soon!

BS6 CFMoto 300 NK revealed ahead of India launch: What to expect from 390 Duke, G310R rivalling streetfighter!

BS6 CFMoto 300 NK revealed ahead of India launch: What to expect from 390 Duke, G310R rivalling streetfighter!

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Sportier Polo GT-rival to be launched soon

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Sportier Polo GT-rival to be launched soon