Switch Delhi: An initiative to combat air pollution

Even after considering pollution generated by the generation of electricity (mostly using coal), it found that each e-bike can save up to 350 kg of CO2 emissions each year.

February 20, 2021 10:42 AM







Image used for representation.

To curb air pollution, the Delhi government announced ‘Switch Delhi Campaign’ on February 4, 2021. It’s an eight-week long campaign to sensitise Delhiites about the advantages of electric vehicles (EVs). Also, all Delhi government departments will switch to EVs within six months.

To minimise vehicular pollution, the EV policy was announced in August 2020, and the vision is to run at least 25% EVs by 2024. The highlights include:

Highest incentive on the purchase of EVs amongst states;

Maximum Rs 30,000 subsidy on two-wheelers;

Target of 5,00,000 registrations in five years;

Free road tax as well as registration fees;

Scrapping incentive for exchanging petrol or diesel vehicles

RWAs, big companies, market associations, malls and cinema halls could play a leading role for this campaign by setting up charging stations on their premises.

The role of the youth

The Delhi government has requested the youth to adopt EVs, who constitute around 35% of the total pollution, and their participation can help achieve the desired goals.

E-mobility

According to a recent research, mere 5% conversion of petrol/diesel cars to EVs can save about 45 lakh litres of fuel. Even after considering pollution generated by the generation of electricity (mostly using coal), it found that each e-bike can save up to 350 kg of CO2 emissions each year.

Transition to EVs is not only about meeting low carbon goals, but also to solve complicated problems like energy security, air pollution and job creation. Advancement of electric mobility aims at solving multiple issues prevailing in India, along with revitalisation of auto industry.

The policy by the Delhi government could be a game-changer even if at least taxi-cabs and public vehicles switch to zero-emission EVs. Apart from this, enhanced industry cooperation and greater consumer awareness can foster the adoption of EVs in India.

Alok Singh is co-founder & CEO, Travomint

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.