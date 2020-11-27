SUN Mobility appoints Devender Singh Rawat as its India CEO

In his last role, Rawat was the CEO and MD of Bharti Infratel Ltd., where he managed over 95,000 towers across India on a consolidated basis.

By:Updated: Nov 27, 2020 6:58 PM

 

SUN Mobility has announced the appointment of telecom leader Devender Singh Rawat as its India CEO. DS Rawat was formerly the Managing Director, Bharti Infratel and will be responsible for accelerating SUN Mobility’s business growth and expansion plans in India. DS Rawat comes with a total of 25 years of experience in the telecom sector. In his last role, he was the CEO and MD of Bharti Infratel Ltd., where he managed over 95,000 towers across India on a consolidated basis. In addition to this, he also spearheaded the company to a successful IPO in 2012. Prior to Bharti Infratel, DS has had leading management positions at telecom majors such like Ericsson and Huawei. Uday Khemka, Co-Founder and Vice-Chairman, SUN Mobility said that with 25 years of world class leadership experience driving complex telecom businesses, scaling infrastructure rollouts and managing regulatory challenges, DS Rawat brings to SUN Mobility the right credentials to accelerate the Company’s next phase of growth.

DS Rawat, CEO – India, SUN Mobility said that the EV sector in India, with the right vision and direction, can outpace any other country in the world with respect to technology innovation and its adoption. Khemka also said that he is looking forward to reliving the giant leaps that the telecom sector made in the last decade, with SUN Mobility – a company that has a strong vision and proven solution to bolster mass adoption of EVs in the country. Rawat says that he strongly believes that the EV sector in India is poised for exponential growth in the next few years.

Chetan Maini, Co-Founder and Vice-Chairman, SUN Mobility said that this year has seen some exciting developments that validate the strong foundation we’ve built for SUN Mobility. He added that inducting a stalwart like DS Rawat in our management cadre is a significant milestone for the Company, and speaks to the significant growth opportunities for the EV sector in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

69% car buyers concerned with security of biometric data collected by connected cars: Deloitte

69% car buyers concerned with security of biometric data collected by connected cars: Deloitte

Hyundai Micro SUV spied testing in Korea: Maruti S-Presso rival launch soon

Hyundai Micro SUV spied testing in Korea: Maruti S-Presso rival launch soon

Volvo S60 launch in March 2021: Bookings to open from January

Volvo S60 launch in March 2021: Bookings to open from January

In Photos: Four electric Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles from around the world

In Photos: Four electric Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles from around the world

Augmented reality-based TVS ARIVE app launched for Apache RR310, RTR 200 4V: Key features explained!

Augmented reality-based TVS ARIVE app launched for Apache RR310, RTR 200 4V: Key features explained!

Kia Sonet iMT review, road test: Sub-4m SUV with max features and convenience

Kia Sonet iMT review, road test: Sub-4m SUV with max features and convenience

Hyundai Bayon compact SUV teased: To replace i20 Active crossover

Hyundai Bayon compact SUV teased: To replace i20 Active crossover

Hero XPulse 200, Destini 125, Pleasure+ get smartphone connectivity: Price explained

Hero XPulse 200, Destini 125, Pleasure+ get smartphone connectivity: Price explained

Low downpayment and rate of interest on Yamaha FZ25: Details explained

Low downpayment and rate of interest on Yamaha FZ25: Details explained

Magenta to identify associates across India to deploy low-cost EV charging stations

Magenta to identify associates across India to deploy low-cost EV charging stations

India's favourite scooter turns 20! Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition launched

India's favourite scooter turns 20! Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition launched

BattRE launches low-cost electric vehicle charging station for homes and shops

BattRE launches low-cost electric vehicle charging station for homes and shops

Piaggio set to begin Aprilia SXR 160 scooter's production: India launch soon

Piaggio set to begin Aprilia SXR 160 scooter's production: India launch soon

New 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift variants explained: Price, Specs, Features

New 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift variants explained: Price, Specs, Features

Omega Seiki unveils smart electric three-wheeler range: Top speed, charging time & more details!

Omega Seiki unveils smart electric three-wheeler range: Top speed, charging time & more details!

First-ever CNG-powered JCB digger launched in India: Flexible fuel, cleaner emissions

First-ever CNG-powered JCB digger launched in India: Flexible fuel, cleaner emissions

BMW X5 M Competition launched: 600hp Super SUV priced at Rs 1.94 crore

BMW X5 M Competition launched: 600hp Super SUV priced at Rs 1.94 crore

Italian Dream Team: Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini limited edition revealed

Italian Dream Team: Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini limited edition revealed

Remembering Diego Maradona: FIFA Player of the 20th Century and his love for cars

Remembering Diego Maradona: FIFA Player of the 20th Century and his love for cars

New Mahindra Thar scores big in Global NCAP crash tests: 4 stars make it the safest off-roader

New Mahindra Thar scores big in Global NCAP crash tests: 4 stars make it the safest off-roader