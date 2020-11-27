SUN Mobility appoints Devender Singh Rawat as its India CEO

In his last role, Rawat was the CEO and MD of Bharti Infratel Ltd., where he managed over 95,000 towers across India on a consolidated basis.

SUN Mobility has announced the appointment of telecom leader Devender Singh Rawat as its India CEO. DS Rawat was formerly the Managing Director, Bharti Infratel and will be responsible for accelerating SUN Mobility’s business growth and expansion plans in India. DS Rawat comes with a total of 25 years of experience in the telecom sector. In his last role, he was the CEO and MD of Bharti Infratel Ltd., where he managed over 95,000 towers across India on a consolidated basis. In addition to this, he also spearheaded the company to a successful IPO in 2012. Prior to Bharti Infratel, DS has had leading management positions at telecom majors such like Ericsson and Huawei. Uday Khemka, Co-Founder and Vice-Chairman, SUN Mobility said that with 25 years of world class leadership experience driving complex telecom businesses, scaling infrastructure rollouts and managing regulatory challenges, DS Rawat brings to SUN Mobility the right credentials to accelerate the Company’s next phase of growth.

DS Rawat, CEO – India, SUN Mobility said that the EV sector in India, with the right vision and direction, can outpace any other country in the world with respect to technology innovation and its adoption. Khemka also said that he is looking forward to reliving the giant leaps that the telecom sector made in the last decade, with SUN Mobility – a company that has a strong vision and proven solution to bolster mass adoption of EVs in the country. Rawat says that he strongly believes that the EV sector in India is poised for exponential growth in the next few years.

Chetan Maini, Co-Founder and Vice-Chairman, SUN Mobility said that this year has seen some exciting developments that validate the strong foundation we’ve built for SUN Mobility. He added that inducting a stalwart like DS Rawat in our management cadre is a significant milestone for the Company, and speaks to the significant growth opportunities for the EV sector in India.

